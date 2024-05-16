Summer Game Fest Reveals Lengthy Partner Lineup

We’re less than a month away from Summer Game Fest and a long list of partners has been announced with more to come in the following weeks. Along with heavy hitters like Epic Games, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Sega, viewers can also expect news from smaller studios.

Check out the list of all announced partners below:

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Arc Games

Atari

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blumhouse Games

Bokeh Game Studio

Capcom

Day of the Devs

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Discord, Dolby

Electronic Arts

Embark Studios

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Funcom

HoYoverse

iam8bit

Indie Angels

Innersloth

Ironmace

Jyamma Games

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Meta

NCSoft

NetEase Games

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocketpair

Private Division

Razer

Recreate Games

Riot Games

S-GAME

Samsung Gaming Hub

Seasun Games

Sega

SNK

Steam

Sunblink

Supercell

Thunderful Games

TiMi Studio Group

Torn Banner Studios

Ubisoft

Uncapped Games

WB Games

Xbox

The Summer Game Fest live showcase will take place at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park and is scheduled for June 7 at 5 PM EST. As with previous years, the event will stream on a variety of different platforms.

Following this, an invite-only media and influencer event called SGF Play Days, produced by iam8bit, will be held in downtown Los Angeles from June 8-10.

The fun doesn’t stop there, however, as the Xbox Games Showcase will be held on June 9 and will highlight upcoming titles from Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios. Ubisoft Forward will stream on June 10 and will include more regarding Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws.