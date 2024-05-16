Summer Game Fest Reveals Lengthy Partner Lineup

We’re less than a month away from Summer Game Fest and a long list of partners has been announced with more to come in the following weeks. Along with heavy hitters like Epic Games, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Sega, viewers can also expect news from smaller studios.
Check out the list of all announced partners below:
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Arc Games
- Atari
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord, Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- Embark Studios
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoYoverse
- iam8bit
- Indie Angels
- Innersloth
- Ironmace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Meta
- NCSoft
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocketpair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Recreate Games
- Riot Games
- S-GAME
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Seasun Games
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful Games
- TiMi Studio Group
- Torn Banner Studios
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- WB Games
- Xbox
The Summer Game Fest live showcase will take place at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park and is scheduled for June 7 at 5 PM EST. As with previous years, the event will stream on a variety of different platforms.
Following this, an invite-only media and influencer event called SGF Play Days, produced by iam8bit, will be held in downtown Los Angeles from June 8-10.
The fun doesn’t stop there, however, as the Xbox Games Showcase will be held on June 9 and will highlight upcoming titles from Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios. Ubisoft Forward will stream on June 10 and will include more regarding Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws.