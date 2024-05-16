Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble Trailer Shows Off Characters

The game will include over 300 items you can use to customize your character.

Prior to the release of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble next month, Sega has been teasing all kinds of fun details about the next entry in the fast-paced co-op franchise. Today, more information about the title’s characters and customization options were revealed along with a high-intensity new trailer.

Watch the Characters & Customization trailer for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble below:

The game will include over 300 items that can be used to customize your character, including headwear, clothing, and accessories. Even the monkey balls themselves can be customized!

Items can be purchased in the in-game shop using points earned from playing the game regularly. Players who engage in Battle Mode online against random opponents can also earn a daily bonus item. Seasonal items will be added throughout the year.

See more info about the playable characters below:

AiAi – The carefree and well-rounded commander-in-chimp of the group. When he’s not busy playing around, AiAi loves to kick back, relax, and enjoy a delicious banana or two, or three.

– The carefree and well-rounded commander-in-chimp of the group. When he’s not busy playing around, AiAi loves to kick back, relax, and enjoy a delicious banana or two, or three. MeeMee – Always positive, kind-hearted, and reliable. MeeMee is the heart of the team who is always at the ready to help those in need. Her ability to stop on a dime makes her ideal for navigating the trickiest of courses.

– Always positive, kind-hearted, and reliable. MeeMee is the heart of the team who is always at the ready to help those in need. Her ability to stop on a dime makes her ideal for navigating the trickiest of courses. Baby – Highly intelligent for his age, Baby is a cool monkey who uses his nimble size and fast reflexes to deal with complicated courses.

– Highly intelligent for his age, Baby is a cool monkey who uses his nimble size and fast reflexes to deal with complicated courses. GonGon – A former rival, now best friend to AiAi training to become the strongest ape in the world. Using his incredible power, he can barrel through all obstacles and opponents who dare stand in his way.

– A former rival, now best friend to AiAi training to become the strongest ape in the world. Using his incredible power, he can barrel through all obstacles and opponents who dare stand in his way. YanYan – Furry-ously fast and fearless, yet a little shy, this fun-loving lemur is a martial arts expert who was trained by her father, the strongest ape in the world.

– Furry-ously fast and fearless, yet a little shy, this fun-loving lemur is a martial arts expert who was trained by her father, the strongest ape in the world. Doctor – A scatterbrain known for his crazy inventions, nothing, not even amnesia, can slow this super smart simian down. His expertise in the Spin Dash will leave all opponents as dazed as he looks.

– A scatterbrain known for his crazy inventions, nothing, not even amnesia, can slow this super smart simian down. His expertise in the Spin Dash will leave all opponents as dazed as he looks. Palette – The newest member of the bunch, Palette is an adventurer who encounters AiAi and the gang and convinces them to join her on a journey to find the Legendary Banana. Her lightning quick speed and spin dash abilities help her create shortcuts and clear courses at a blistering pace.

Last month, Sega revealed additional information about the game’s battle modes. In multiplayer, players can engage in two-player local matches or with up to 16 players in the new online mode. If you’re not confident in your balancing skills, it will be possible to play the game with 15 bots.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024.