Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | Firebase Z Guide

Turning on the power is your first step in every Call of Duty: Zombies map. In Firebase Z, the first DLC Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, turning on power and the Pack-a-Punch is completely connected. Turning on the power also recharges the Pack-a-Punch, which makes sense — turning on the power is way harder this time around.

Call of Duty: Zombies maps traditionally start with two tasks — turning on power, and activating the Pack-a-Punch. Turning on power usually activates different functions all around the map, and gives you access to locked doors. The Pack-a-Punch is an upgrade machine that enhances your weapons. With zombies getting tougher every round, you’ll need the best firepower you can get.

Step #1: Reach The Teleporter

Go from the Courtyard (Spawn Room) to the Atrium and approach the deactivated Pack-a-Punch machine — to the right, there’s a window where you can “Speak To Ravenov.” He’ll tell you to use the Teleporter to reach Omega Base.

To reach the Teleporter, collect 1,250 points and unlock the door to Equipment Storage — there are two doors on the opposite side of the Courtyard from Ravenov. In the door room, go upstairs and you’ll find the active portal.









Step #2: Activate The Aether Reactors

You’ll drop into Omega Base and appear at the Helipad. There are three Aether Reactors you now need to find and activate. Each Aether Reactor costs 500 points to activate.

Once an Aether Reactor is activated, you need to defend it and charge the collectors with zombie kills. There are 3 hardpoints you need to protect in each room — so be prepared before activating any of the reactors. Once the charge meter is full, the reactor will ignite and wipe out any nearby zombies.

Reactor #1 : Mission Control – Access through the Open Lot from the Helipad. Costs 1,000 points, then 1,250 points to enter Mission Control.

: Mission Control – Access through the Open Lot from the Helipad. Costs 1,000 points, then 1,250 points to enter Mission Control. Reactor #2 : Military Command – Access through the Motor Pool from the Helipad. Costs 1,000 points, then 1,250 points to enter Military Command.

: Military Command – Access through the Motor Pool from the Helipad. Costs 1,000 points, then 1,250 points to enter Military Command. Reactor #3: Data Center – Access through the Barracks from the Helipad. Costs 1,000 points, then 1,250 points to enter Data Center.

Complete all three to restore power to the facility — and Ravenov will call you.

Step #3: Pack-a-Punch!

Use the Helipad Teleporter to return to the Courtyard. From here, you can use the Pack-a-Punch machine next to Ravenov in the Atrium. For 5,000 points you can upgrade any weapon you’re carrying — the PaP applies different special effects and upgrades depending on what weapon you input.

You don’t need to talk to Ravenov to activate the Pack-a-Punch. Just approach the machine and it will automatically activate.

Unlike previous games, the Pack-a-Punch can upgrade your gun up to three times. The first upgrade costs 5,000 — and the second upgrade costs 15,000. And so on. Upgrading your weapons and getting the Pack-a-Punch is required if you’re planning on surviving in Zombies for long.

