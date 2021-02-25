Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How To Get Refined & Flawless Aetherium | Season 2 Guide

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops today, and includes the new Outbreak game mode for Zombies. The new mode drops Requiem agents into a huge open-world environment with even more zombies and tasks to complete. These are the narrow corridors you’re used to — you’ll have to run and fight back entire hordes in the Ural Mountains of Russia.

It’s a very different kind of survival map, and to help you survive, Season 2 also includes new perk tiers specifically linked to Zombies. To unlock these new powerful perk upgrades, you’ll need special drops — you could already collect Aetherium Crystals in Zombies, but now you’ll need the rare stuff. Here you’ll find a full breakdown of how to find the new Refined and Flawless Aetherium required to unlock more Zombies upgrades.

How To Get Refined & Flawless Aetherium

Aetherium is a special upgrade material you’ll earn by completing rounds in any Zombies game mode. Aetherium Crystals are used to unlock upgrades for your perks — and to get Tier 4 / 5 upgrades, you’ll need Refined / Flawless Aetherium.

Refined / Flawless Aetherium drops on high rounds in any Zombies Mode. You’ll earn it just for surviving long enough.

Refined Aetherium : +1 on Round 15. Earn +1 on Round 15 / 20 / 25. Earn +2 on Round 35 / 40.

: +1 on Round 15. Earn +1 on Round 15 / 20 / 25. Earn +2 on Round 35 / 40. Flawless Aetherium: +1 on Round 30. Earn +1 on Round 30 / 35 / 40.

Basically, to get enough Aetherium, you need to play Zombies and survive for the most rounds. If you can reach Round 50, you’ll earn the 5~ Flawless Aetherium required for any of the Tier V perk upgrades.

