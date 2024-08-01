Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will it Launch on Xbox One and PS4?

Although Sony and Microsoft released new consoles back in 2020, recent Call of Duty games have continued to roll out on the previous family of consoles. If you want to play Black Ops 6 on your Xbox One or PS4, we’ve got all the details on whether or not that’ll be possible.

There are still plenty of gamers who rely on their Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for enjoying their favorite titles. With developers increasingly leaving these consoles behind in favor of the latest hardware, you may be wondering if Call of Duty is moving on with Black Ops 6, too.

What’s old is new

The short answer is yes, Black Ops 6 will be playable on last generation consoles, that being Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Cross-Gen Edition includes the base game playable on both console generations within the same console family (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, or PS5 and PS4.) Therefore, if you upgrade your console, you’ll still be able to play Black Ops 6 without having to purchase the game again for your new system.

Don’t forget, those with an active Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Console subscription will have access to the game, as well as the upcoming beta.

As for crossplay, Xbox One and PS4 users won’t be restricted. Players on old generation consoles will still be thrown onto the battlefield with Operators on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. However, you can turn crossplay off in the settings menu if you only want to matchmake with others on the same system as yourself.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will fully launch on October 25, 2024. If you want to learn more about multiplayer and the future or Warzone, tune into the Call of Duty Next event on August 28.