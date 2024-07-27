Modern Warfare 3: Defuse or Destroy Mode Explained

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 update is now available with a lot of new content for fans to dive into. Throughout MW3’s lifecycle, multiplayer has seen a variety of special game modes which take players away from traditional combat. One of those modes is Defuse or Destroy, putting a spin on a fan favorite MW3 playlist.

Search and Destroy is a staple mode that features in every title submitted to the Call of Duty franchise. Teams take turns to attack and defend two bomb sites on the map and with respawns disabled, you have to play tactically and as a unit to either plant the bomb, defend it, or wipe out the enemy squad before time runs out. The first team to reach six round wins takes the map victory.

More Call of Duty guides

Think fast, or place last!

Defuse or Destroy puts an interesting twist on the classic mode that fans know and love. At the beginning of a round of Defuse or Destroy, the bomb will already be planted at one of the two bomb sites situated on the map. As one team defends the already active bomb site, the other must defuse, ramping up the pace and injecting a sense of urgency into the mode.

A specific release date for when Defuse or Destroy will be available to play in MW3 hasn’t yet been revealed. Activision has indicated that it will make its debut sometime during the mid-season which is around a month away.

Season 5 is already home to unique modes that you can try out in the meantime. The CoD Warrior playlist is round based with a focus on mini games, while Slam Deathmatch is preparing to bring WWE finishing moves to the battlefield.