Fortnite: How to Don a Disguise by Talking to Characters | Challenge Guide

Throughout Fortnitemares 2023, Epic Games has introduced new challenges, allowing you to pick up some extra XP and work your way towards earning some spooky cosmetics along the way. One of the challenges asks you to don a disguise by talking to characters in Fortnite and here’s how.

Prop disguises have been in Fortnite for many season, but they aren’t commonly used. It’s extremely rare to encounter another player using a disguise, unless there’s a quest relating to the feature. As the character pool changes from season to season, the NPCs that wield the disguise option also change.

How to don a disguise in Fortnite

To activate a disguise, you must visit an NPC that has this option when you interact with them.

Here are all the characters that you can purchase a prop disguise from, as well as their locations:

Nolan Chance : Bottom floor of the barn at Frenzy Fields

: Bottom floor of the barn at Frenzy Fields Heartbreak Ranger : On top of the main building at Rumble Ruins

: On top of the main building at Rumble Ruins Phantom Meowscles : On a glacier southwest of Shady Stilts

: On a glacier southwest of Shady Stilts Peely Bone : At Whispering Waters which is west of Steamy Springs

: At Whispering Waters which is west of Steamy Springs Bogstick: At Sunswoon Lagoon which is by the large body of water, west of Creeky Compound

Once you approach one of the characters listed above, you can activate a prop disguise in exchange for 75 gold bars. The prop you turn into is completely random. If you don’t want to remain a prop for the rest of your match, you can disable it. As soon as you become a prop, the challenge will be marked as complete, so you’re free to return to your regular character if you wish.

That’s all there is to know about how to disguise yourself in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!