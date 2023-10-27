The “Splatoween” Splatoon 3 Splatfest Arrives Later Today!

We’re days away from Halloween, which means that many things are about to happen. Not the least is, people doing everything they can to get “pumped” for the upcoming costumed event where they’ll dress up and get lots of candy. Well, kids will get candy, but we guess adults could to… Regardless, one event that fans of Splatoon 3 can look forward to is the “Splatoween” Splatfest, which doesn’t always happen in the series, believe it or not. But thankfully, it is happening this year, and we’re just hours away from its debut. So, have you decided who will be your “New Best Friend?”

If you forgot, the theme of the new Splatfest is the question of “Who would be your best friend?” between the choices of a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost. Does that sound like a weird question to ask with these particular choices? Don’t worry, we agree with you! But that’s part of the fun, if we’re being honest. This is one of those weird kinds of debates that will not only shake up who sides with whom, regarding Deep Cut, but also which side will get the victory. In honor of the upcoming Splatfest, there was some new art made that was dropped by Nintendo today:

Getting back to the question, let’s quickly break down the three “best friend types” and see if we can make it clear who is the best of the bunch. To be clear, we’re focusing on the “non-evil” variants of each one, okay?

The zombies are something that many people wouldn’t want to be friends with for multiple reasons, not having to do with their desire for brains. They often have rather rotting flesh, they’re not the most intelligent creatures, and even if you have someone with regular intelligence in zombie forms…it’s still not ideal.

A skeleton would be at least somewhat interesting to partner up with because of you wondering how they can move without muscles and ligaments and the like. But they also stick out like a sore thumb, and you have to wonder how practical it would be to have one as a best friend.

Finally, with the ghost, their only real drawback is that you can’t touch them. Yes, that’s a big drawback, but everything else could be a lot of fun, including using them to “haunt” other people!

So yeah, we know who we’re choosing in this Splatoon 3 Splatfest. How about you?