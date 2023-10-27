Lords of the Fallen: How To Beat Spurned Progeny

Lords of the Fallen_20231024224301

Another major boss appears far before you’ll actually reach the second beacon in Lords of the Fallen. The Spurned Progeny appears at the transition between Lower and Upper Calrath — the huge, destroyed city at the center of the Mournstead map. This war-ravaged area is accessible by following the path from the Forsaken Fen to Fitzroy’s Gorge. If you manage to progress through the gorge, you’ll reach Lower Calrath. The boss is waiting at the top of the massive stone bridge you can spot in the far distance.

This boss is a little like the Unceasing Discharge from Dark Souls — a titanic creature that you can’t attack directly. Instead, you’ll need to bait out its normal attacks, then strike its exposed hands if you’re using a melee build. If you’re using ranged weapons or magic, this fight gets a little easier. Either way, with a little practice, this overwhelming opponent can be defeated. Here’s a few tips.

Spurned Progeny | Boss Guide

Location: A major boss located on the stone bridge above the Calrath Slums. Reach the second vestige to find a path leading up to the section of city on the stone bridge. He’s at the end of the bridge — take note of the small Umbral Flowerbed right before the boss arena.

NOTE: This boss uses inferno magic and is weak to Holy. Equip gear to protect against fire damage.

Phase 1: In this phase, the giant walks around, slamming the ground with his fists and summoning fireballs or explosive blasts. Fire resistance will make this battle easier, especially in the second phase.

You’ll need to attack the legs and avoid counter-attacks. Attack the legs and be prepared for the giant to butt-slam the ground. He does this very quickly, so don’t attack too long. Dodge to avoid, and watch out for its claw swipes or ground slams that generate AOE physical damage.

He will also summon glowing explosives that track you. They’ll appear at your location — you can sprint, or dodge. Dodge just as the explosives start to appear to avoid taking damage.

Deal about 60% health. I recommend avoiding locking-on. Keep moving and attack after each of its whiffs. Don’t even try to parry this giant. All attacks in this phase and the next can’t be parried.

Hide behind a wall to avoid taking critical damage.

Phase 2: This phase begins when the giant pukes fire and covers the entire floor with magma. Run to the ledges — there are three ledges. The monster will stand upright, then approach one of the wall platforms.

Because you need to dodge all attacks, you can put away your shield and use the two-handed stance to deal more damage. When the Progeny unleashes its instakill attack, use this time to heal and buff yourself.

It will attack by swiping the platform with its claws, slamming them down or summoning its weird mouth-arm. The mouth-arm lunges forward quickly three times. Once you learn to dodge these standard attacks, this boss is much less difficult.

Wait for it to finish its attacks, then be prepared for a wave of fire AOE attack. Dodge through the fire, then attack the hand while it recovers. You can deal very high damage here.

If you try to hide from it or stand on the walls, it will summon more explosive magic blasts from the ground that track you. Stay on the platforms and it won’t use this ranged attack.

Later, it will perform different powerful magic attacks. It can generate magma that covers one of the platforms — if it starts spawning magma, rush to a different section. This magma will eventually dissipate.

Avoiding The Instakill Attack: The Progeny can also generate a massive fireball. If you’re caught in the explosion, you’ll die instantly. Rush to one of the stone walls to avoid getting hit.

If you survive enough of the massive fireball attacks, the magma on the surface will dissipate and the creature will be stunned for a very long time. Jump down and destroy the boss. You’ll earn the ‘Unwanted‘ achievement / trophy for conquering it.