Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Guide Hub

For the first time in franchise history, Call of Duty has released a direct sequel to the previous year’s title with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Continuing the new rebooted series that began in 2019, the latest entry in the long-running FPS series sees the return of the original trilogy’s most infamous villains: Vladimir Makarov. As Makarov’s plan takes shape and the world is put in danger, its up to Task Force 141 to put a stop to him.

Along with this new story is the ever addictive multiplayer mode which sees the 16 iconic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 completely remade with a modern coat of paint. Along with this is the debut of the Zombies mode to Modern Warfare, which completely shakes its foundations with a large open world map and over 20 players all battling against the Undead in the latest chapter of the Dark Aether Story.

For anyone looking for a deep dive into the latest entry in this rebooted trilogy, you've come to the right place.

Campaign Guides

This section will cover all of the guides we have written covering aspects of the campaign. This includes an explanation for the new open world campaign missions known as Open Combat Missions, collectible weapons, and missable Achievements!

Multiplayer Guides

This section will cover everything multiplayer. From the changes to the perk system, to game mode breakdowns, to brand-new features that will define how you fight in this new title.

Camo, Weapon, And Operator Unlock Guides

This section is where you can find guides pertaining to unlocking new items and cosmetics. This includes ways to unlock new equipment, Operators, and the camo grind present in Modern Warfare 3.

Zombies Guides

This section is where you will find all the guides that cover the new open world Zombies mode.

