Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Find All Legendary Enemies | I’m A Living Legend Guide

Fight the fiercest creatures in the galaxy. Here's where to find them all.

Think you’re tough enough to take on the Legendary Enemies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? As you unlock more planets and explore the galaxy, you’ll unlock opportunities to delve into the darkest corners of each world. With the right skills and with enough exploration, you can find uniquely powerful monsters. Legendary Enemies are often powerful variants of aliens (or enemies) you’ve encountered before, but some of them are totally unique. If you’re looking for more fun boss fights with big rewards, check out all the enemy locations below.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | How To Cross Green Barriers | How To Solve Crypt of Uhrma | Chamber of Reason Guide | Devastated Settlement Chamber Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | King of the World Achievement / Trophy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations | All Health Stim Upgrades | All Perk Slot Upgrades | How To Unlock All Essence & Chest Locations Map

All Legendary Enemy Locations Guide

Find all 13 Legendary Enemies to earn the ‘I’m A Living Legend‘ achievement / trophy.

Rancor: Sodden Grotto, Koboh – Located at the end of the Sodden Grotto mini-dungeon. The entrance is near Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh. From Riverbank Watch, reach the Meditation Point just outside Rambler’s Reach. There’s a cave entrance nearby that leads to the Sodden Grotto. Reach the end to encounter this boss.

Spawn of Oggdo: Fort Kah’lin – Oggdo returns! From the Fort Meditation Point, use the nearby grapple point to reach the upper levels of the fort. On this path, you’ll find a large open area with a treasure in the center of a large round hatch. When you approach the treasure, the hatch will drop you into a difficult boss fight.

Fort Kah’lin is located down the path in the Untamed Downs. When entering the region from Rambler’s Reach Outpost, go right.

Golden Skriton: Desert Ridge, Jedha Located in a large arena in the back-right of the Desert Ridge. When approaching the Desert Ridge from the Archive, you’ll spot a green forcefield door embedded in the rock. Check the ledge for an entrance into an enclosed arena where the Golden Skriton spawns.

Sutaban Alpha: Crypt of Uhrma, Jedha – Located through the puzzle door in the Crypt of Uhrma. After solving the puzzle, you’ll find a shorcut zipline launcher leading back to the Meditation Point. Past the zipline, you’ll reach a Green Barrier. This barrier is accessible after completing the Sanctuary Temple main story quest.

The Crypt of Uhrma is in the Blustery Mesa region. While crossing the high mesas, you’ll reach an interior cave that looks like a crypt. Enter the room below — this is right before you encounter the garderner NPC. Learn how to solve the puzzle to unlock the Crypt of Uhrma here.

The Mire Terror: Viscid Bog, Koboh – A powerful Mogu alien is located to the right of the lift exit that leads back to the Gorge Crash Site. Use Force Lift on the sunken rock pillar (three of them) to reach the arena in the swamp. The arena has two Mogu creatures — to make this easier, you can Force Tame the regular Mogu to help fight the Terror.

Gorocco Matriarch: Derelict Dam, Koboh – On the upper path to the right of the main tar pit, you’ll need to unlock the shortcut elevator. If it isn’t unlocked, use a Roller Mine to break the weak wall. At the top of the lift, use Force Lift on the bay door. Ahead, you’ll encounter the Legendary Enemy.

Urgost, Fist of Rayvis: Observatory Understructure, Koboh – Near the top of the Observatory Understructure, you’ll encounter this powerful enemy. You can’t miss this fight and it is required for progression.

D-L1T: Hangar 2046-C, Coruscant – Return to Coruscant late in the game after acquiring the Electro Dart. Back in the hangar, use your map to navigate to a locked door you can now open with the Electro Dart upgrade. This leads to a small room with a powerful Dark Trooper.

Frenzied Jotaz: Undercity Meats, Coruscant – From the Undercity Meats Meditation Point, return to the dark cold storage / room where we first encountered a Purge Trooper. Use an Electro Dart to open the door and fight.

The Massif: Lucrehulk Core, Koboh – From the Meditation Point, go left down the ramp, through the doorway and up the metal grating. Turn around to find a door you can open with Force Lift. Dash across to encounter a powerful Magnaguard.

E3-VE3: Untamed Downs, Koboh – Entering the Untamed Downs from Rambler’s Reach Outpost, go right into the large valley and enter the bunker cut into the rock wall. Return to this bunker after unlocking the ability to dash through Green Barriers and after unlocking Force Lift. Dash through the Green Barrier and reach the gate at the end — use Force Lift to unlock the enemy arena.

Beetu Deetu: Southern Reach, Koboh – Return to the Southern Reach Meditation Point much, much later in the story. At a certain point, a powerful Super Battle Droid will spawn on the ridge as you enter the main area of Southern Reach. If it doesn’t spawn, return later as you progress through the story.

Vile Bilemaw: Fogged Expanse, Koboh – From the Meditation Point, use the long zipline to return to the ridge beneath the abandoned settler structures. Around the corner, there’s a ledge you’ll normally have to jump across. Instead, drop down and look further down — there’s a hidden optional area far below. Slide down and jump across.