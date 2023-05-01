Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Update Has Some Issues

As we previously covered EA Star Wars announced on Twitter that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor would receive a PC patch today to address players’ concerns over the game’s poor performance at launch. Following that tweet, Respawn dropped the patch notes for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in a press release via EA.

As of May 1st, 2023 PC players can expect the following issues to be addressed and additions to be implemented:

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

Also of note, the console versions will be getting a patch tomorrow, and will house the following improvements (the fixes below have already been deployed on the PC version previously):

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

This comes after a slew of issues with the game’s launch in which players have been noting their frustrations on the Fallen Order Reddit page. One user took to the subreddit to air their frustrations at the latest update claiming the game instantly freezes after the update is added. In the post, they say, “Updated game, and now I crash within 2 seconds of loading my last save on Koboh. Koboh has notoriously been a hotspot for crashes and I can’t even play the f-ing game now cuz it instantly freezes and I have to force close. I removed a performance mod I had from Nexus mods and am repairing the game files right now. Hopefully, that does anything otherwise this game is just going to stay completely unplayable. Sucks cuz I was fine working through the low fps but the amount of freezes I get is just unacceptable man. I just want to play Jedi game.” Another user noted that their download seemed to stagnate at 75%. However, this seems to be fixed by clearing you app cache.

A console update is set to release tomorrow May 2nd, 2023 which as noted above is set to clear up a large number of bugs on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.