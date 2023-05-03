Saints Row The Heist and The Hazardous Releasing on May 9th, 2023

Nearly a year after its initial release Saints Row is set to receive its first of three planned paid DLC expansions. The expansion, titled The Heist and The Hazardous is set to launch on May 9th, 2023 alongside the game’s free Sunshine Springs update.

If you’ve previously purchased Saints Row’s expansion pass then you won’t have to put down any extra cash towards the DLC but if you have purchased the expansion pass you’ll still be able to attain the DLC without fully purchasing the expansion pass if you’d prefer.

Taking to Twitter, the official Saints Row account announced the expansion by saying, “When obnoxious movie star Chris Hardy double-crosses the Boss on a successful assassination hit, the Saints take sweet revenge. The first Saints Row expansion ‘The Heist And The Hazardous’ will land on May 9 alongside the free Sunshine Springs district and update!”

This latest DLC is set to release alongside the game’s free Sunshine Springs update which will make the “action smoother and more badass than ever before.” This update is the first of many making its way to Saints Row in the coming months with three new updates scheduled to drop in May, July, and August. These updates are set to add new weapons, cosmetics, missions, vehicles, and a number of quality-of-life improvements. In the game’s 2023 roadmap blog post, the Saints Row team said:

We’re super excited to be able to share an update on what we’ve been working on since you last heard from us. But first, a big THANK YOU to everyone for reaching out on our social channels, we really appreciate all your feedback since launch and we have tried to incorporate what we can into our future Quality of Life updates – which we’re incredibly excited for you to get your hands on! Deep Silver Volition

The changes to the game’s combat system will be something to keep an eye on as some players noted it wasn’t the best at launch and this change could possibly see more players returning to the series reboot. These updates will likely have to bring in some new players too as during a Q3 2022 financial report the Embracer Group noted that the Saint’s Row reboot was a commercial disappointment noting that “each project has to earn its right to exist.”