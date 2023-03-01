Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2- What is the Endowment Protector Pack? | Contents & Price

A new Call of Duty Endowment bundle has arrived in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 store called the Protector Pack. It contains ten items including an operator skin and two weapon blueprints. If you want to find out more, carry on reading as you’ll find everything you need to know below.

Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization which aims to place unemployed and underemployed U.S and U.K veterans into high-quality jobs. By purchasing the Protector Pack, you’ll be supporting the cause while you show off your cosmetics in multiplayer and battle royale matches.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Endowment Protector Pack contents

Here are all the items you’ll unlock when you purchase the Endowment Protector Pack:

“The Protector” Hutch Operator Skin

“The Protector’s Companion” Rifle Blueprint

“Duty Calls” Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Frontline Stripes” Vehicle Skin

“Tagged” Weapon Charm

“Ready for Anything” Animated Calling Card

“Mermen” Calling Card

“Seeing Double” Static Animated Emblem

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

The majority of bundles in the Call of Duty store are purchased with CoD points. However, the Endowment Protector Pack is an exception. If you’re interested in buying the pack, its priced at $9.99.

