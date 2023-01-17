Chained Echoes: How To Spend SP | Skill Points Guide

Don’t overlook SP in Chained Echoes. SP or Skill Points are a special type of currency you’ll earn after every battle in Chained Echoes — SP is relatively rare, and you’ll only earn a handful for each fight, but SP is incredibly useful for its one purpose. You can spend SP to upgrade your skills permanently and many players are completely overlooking this important feature. Using SP makes your favorite skills even better. If you didn’t know you can spend SP to upgrade skills, you’ll want to use this guide immediately.

SP can only be collected up to 999 SP — so you’ll need to spend it constantly. After a little gameplay, you’ll have SP in the 500~ range, but you’ll need every bit to afford those upgrades. They don’t come cheap. If you aren’t spending it, you’re not earning more, essentially losing any SP you’d earn after 999. There is no in-game tutorial showing you how to use SP, and this feature can be easily overlooked. Some players report they weren’t spending SP for the entire playthrough! Don’t make the game harder on yourself than it already is. Give your skills the power boost they deserve. Here’s how to start applying that SP to your skills ASAP.

How To Use SP | Skill Point Guide

Skill Points (SP) are points you’ll earn from battling enemies. Regular enemies tend to give 1-2 SP while boss fights can reward you with 50~ SP or more. SP is a valuable resource required to upgrade Skills.

Applying SP : Open the menu and select Skills . Select Set Skills . Select the skill you want to upgrade. Press ‘ Level Up ‘ to upgrade.

The ‘Level Up’ bottom is displayed in the bottom-right corner of the Set Skills menu. Leveling up a skill costs SP — a pop-up will display the SP cost and ask you to confirm your choice. All skills start out at Level 1 and SP costs become more expensive as you level up. If you don’t use SP, your skills may be underpowered for later portions of the game. Make sure to level up your favorite skills first.

Why Is SP So Important?: You can use SP to upgrade Class Emblem skills — including powerful passives like AGI Up. By fully leveling up class skills, you will unlock them on that character permanently. Even if you remove the Class Emblem, the class skill will stay on that character.

SP isn’t just for upgrading skills. You’ll also need it to max out class skills and unlock them for your character permanently. By unlocking class skills, you can move class emblems onto other characters and still keep the most powerful boosts.