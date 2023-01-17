Chained Echoes: How To Beat Anything In The Early Game | Beginner’s Guide

Chained Echoes is getting another resurgence thanks to the Xbox Game Pass. Now available through Microsoft’s online subscription service, Chained Echoes is open to an entirely new audience — and they’re discovering that the early portions of this game are surprisingly difficult. The first portion of the game throws a lot of challenging battles your way, and without utilizing your party properly, you can get crushed pretty easily. If you’re struggling with the early part of the game, you’ll want to try these tactics to overcome the odds. By utilizing your party to their fullest, you can deal huge damage. Here’s a few tips to get you started.

More Chained Echoes guides:

All Best Weapon Locations | All Class Emblem Locations | Leonar’s Challenges Solutions | All Clan Recruit Locations | All Unique Monster Locations | How To Farm SP | How To Farm Gold | How To Farm Crystals | Best Passive Skill | Best Sky Armor Build | Best Sky Armor Location | How To Get Golden Voucher | ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma’ Side-quest Guide | How To Fight The Secret God King Boss

Early Game Battle Tips | How To Deal The Most Damage

To really put the hurt on enemies in Chained Echoes, you need to use buffs, debuffs and exploit weaknesses. You can even apply weakness to enemies in the early game to deal increased damage and kill just about anything quickly, but you’ll need the right party and the right skills. Here’s a very simple method for dealing high damage in the early portion of the game.

Dealing Huge Damage | Simple Early Game Combos : Oil Strike (Glenn) + Fire Thrust (Lenne) Armor Break (Glenn) + Your Best Sienna Attack Increase damage with Armor Break (Glenn) and Third Eye (Lenne). Use these buffs / debuffs first, the use the Oil Strike + Fire Thrust combo to deal very high damage.

:

This isn’t the only powerful early-game combo. One of the best abilities you can use early in the story is Glenn’s Ultimate. There are many useful skills in the early game you’ll want to use often. Here’s a quick list of everything you need to unlock.

Blade Reflection (Sienna): Powerful skill that essentially gives you free damage against enemies. Sienna is already very strong, so she should always be on your team in the early game.

Charge (Robb): One of the best ways to deal high damage. Use Charge + Power Shot to deal high damage, and further buff / debuff with Armor Break (Glenn) or Offensive Hymn (Victor).

Shield Spell (Victor): A very strong defensive skill that will protect your party and keep everyone (mostly) alive. Very useful against bosses or large groups of enemies.

Using buffs and debuffs throughout a battle will help keep you and your party alive longer, dealing more damage to enemies, and clearing the fight much faster. There are many other debuffs / buffs you can use for specific elemental types. You’ll want to maximize your team synergy to crush everything on the field — Sienna pairs well with Robb in the early game, where he can paralyze enemies, setting up for a switch to Sienna who can deal bonus damage to paralyzed enemies. There are lots of compositions you can play around with in Chained Echoes, especially once you start unlocking loads of bonus characters. These are just some very simple tricks for Act 1 and Act 2.