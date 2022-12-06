God of War: Ragnarok — How To Beat Gna, Queen of the Valkyries

After you’ve wrapped things up at the tail end of God of War: Ragnarok, there’s still plenty left for you to do and see. Of course, one of the last things on that list will involve a trip to the fiery realm of Muspelheim, where players will gain access to a bevy of combat trials as well as an optional boss battle with Gna, Queen of the Valkyries. Like in the 2018 God of War reboot, this winged warrior is no pushover, so with that in mind, we’re going to give you some pointers to help you topple the queen bee.

More God of War: Ragnarok Guides

How to Fully Explore the Crater – How to Upgrade Armor and Weapons – How to Jump – How to Heal and Use Ragestones – How to Use Enchantments – How to Give Kratos Witchtime – How to Unlock the Secret Muspelheim Realm – How to Increase Your Health Bar – How to Upgrade from PS4 to PS5 – How to Fully Upgrade the Amulet – How to Complete Across the Realm’s Favor – All Cosmetic Armor – Best Graphics Settings – Atreus Combat Guide – How to Unlock the Crater – How to Transmogrify Weapons – How to Use Crystalline Shards – How to Regenerate Health – How to Beat Bjorn, the Giant Bear – How to Increase Spartan Rage – How to Open All Gates in the Wetlands – How to Earn More Hacksilver – How Long Does it Take to Get the Blades of Chaos – Best Runic Attacks You Don’t Want to Miss – Is There a Photo Mode – What Are the Difficulty Settings? – How to Enable High Framerate Mode – How to Solve the Dwarven Village Bug – How Many Chapters Are There? – How to Get and Use Shattered Runes – Is There a New Game+ Mode?

How to Defeat Gna, Queen of the Valkyries in God of War: Ragnarok

The first thing to remember for fights like this is the basics. First of all, you’ve got Freya in your corner, and she should be pretty strong by this point. Use her arrow abilities to back you up whenever they’re available, as this can make a huge difference. Also, remember that you have access to 6 different runic attacks between your three main weapons and that they all refresh independently of each other. Though these things might seem obvious, it’s easy to forget about them if you haven’t been struggling with other enemies.

Now, for her attacks. Gna has many of the same attacks as the valkyrie you faced in the previous game. The good news is that she’s not as hard as Sigrun was either, so if you beat Sigrun, you can beat Gna. As always, when she blocks herself with her wings, and you see the blue circle, shield-rush her. When she descends from the heavens, you’ll have a brief window to roll out of the way before she stomps you into oblivion.

Whichever Kratos Fury of the Gods attack you have selected, try to go into the fight with it full and use it only when you need it most. Also, be sure to use a relic that suits you for this fight. Relics that power up your health or your rage can make a big difference here. She has wing-swinging melee attacks that she telegraphs, but many of her other attacks come suddenly, so you’re going to want an end-game shield that blocks well like the Onslaught Shield.

Finally, make sure you’re switching between your weapons steadily throughout based on how close or far away she is. The Chaos Blades have exceptional reach, and your ax can throw her off balance. Also, listen for Freya’s advice, as she’ll tell you when to use Sonic Arrows rather than Sigil Arrows and vice-versa.

If you’re really struggling with her, you can also lower the difficulty and turn on mini-boss checkpoints in your gameplay settings. You’ll still get the trophy and rewards for beating her even with these caveats, so don’t break the controller fighting her if you don’t have to. If you insist on fighting her on the higher difficulties, just remember that she’s maybe the hardest boss in the game, so you’re going to really have to learn her attacks and be vigilant to win.