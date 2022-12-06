Need for Speed Unbound: Players Are Using This Trick To Cheat For Cash | Money Glitch Explained

We all want more money to buy the best vehicles and upgrades in Need for Speed Unbound. There’s so much stuff to spend money on, and the game is shockingly stingy with cash for the starting weeks. Even far into the game, you won’t get nearly as much cash as you want — and if you’re caught by the cops, you’ll lose your nightly money. Dealing with cash can be brutal in Unbound, so players have found a method to farm for infinite cash. That’s about $260,000 every 10~ or so minutes. And that’s just one trick. There are two methods. We’ll touch on both below.

How does it work? It’s very simple. Because this is most likely unintended, you’ll probably want to start using it now before a future patch removes the trick — not that you really should. Playing the game normally will give you about as much money as most of us need. As of the most current version of Need for Speed Unbound, this money trick still works — players are using this method to give themselves unlimited funds very early in the game. It really doesn’t hurt anyone to use this weird trick; you’re only going to annoy developers that worked very hard to make a balanced game. And we’ll see how long these tricks last.

Money Glitch Explained | Qualifier Method

To pull off this fast cash farming trick, you’ll need to reach a Qualifier race. These are the big races at the end of each week — these races are important milestones and winning will give you huge rewards. To pull off this trick, you’ll need to be able to win a Qualifier, then reset your game and do it again. Here’s the step-by-step process.

Reach the Week 3 Qualifier Event . This is the best event for earning lots of money quickly.

. This is the best event for earning lots of money quickly. There are three races . You need to complete all three. The second race, you need to be in the top 3 . The final race you need to win in first place .

. You need to complete all three. The second race, you need to be in the . The final race you need to win in . Get your reward . Complete the races and a message will pop up with your winnings. The important part is next.

. Complete the races and a message will pop up with your winnings. The important part is next. A cutscene will begin playing after collecting your reward. As the cutscene begins, immediately exit the game. Return to the Home Screen on PS5 / Xbox Series X or Alt-Tab and exit on PC. You need to close the game mid-cutscene.

playing after collecting your reward. As the cutscene begins, immediately exit the game. Return to the on or and exit on PC. You need to mid-cutscene. Start the game again and you can continue from this point in the Qualifier. You’ll start from the beginning, but you won’t have to pay the $100,000 entry fee again. Run through the event, win, and exit again. Repeat as many times as you want.

The Week 3 Qualifier Event is the best event for getting money this way. You’ll earn $200,000 instantly, and you’ll earn a car you can sell for $60,000. That’s a total of $260,000 for an event completion. Sell the Nissan reward every time for the extra bonus.

If you’re not on a Qualifier Event, you can simply begin your day, then return / quit the day after getting into a cop chase to immediately end the day and progress. You can do this multiple times to quickly progress time and reach the Qualifier Event. A Qualifier Event is the only event for the day, you won’t be able to do anything else.

Alternate Money Farming Glitch

There’s another method that is earning some players even bigger rewards. This one involves online selling. You’ll need to save your money and buy a Bugatti — worth 1.8 million per online sale. You’ll be able to sell this vehicle multiple times online. You’ll have to learn more about this one yourself if you really want to tackle it, but this is what we know.

Buy the expensive Bugatti and sell it online . It will sell for 1.8 million . It must be an online sale for this to work.

and sell it . It will sell for . It must be an online sale for this to work. After beginning the sale, disconnect from wifi. Players are using this trick to collect the money and cancel the sale.

By cancelling, players are taking home all the money while keeping the car. Repeating the process allows some glitch hunters to collect millions and millions in 10 minutes. This seems like SUCH a huge glitch, it will definitely be patched soon. We’re leaving it here for posterity — give it a try and cross your fingers it still works in the morning.