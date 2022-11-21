Need for Speed Unbound Footage Showcases Some Intense Speed Race Events

The long-running video game franchise, Need for Speed has seen launches across multiple console generations. At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the IP, and today we’re getting the most in-depth look into the gameplay of Need for Speed Unbound. This is the next thrilling installment to the racing series and if you haven’t checked it out, take a look at the latest gameplay in the video embedded above. This time around, we’re getting an arcade-style racing experience set within a location called Lakeshore City.

Based on Chicago, players will have to race through the streets to gain a reputation against other street racers. It’s all about pulling off big combo moves, using competitor vehicles to your advantage, and coming out on top with each race. The gameplay footage showcased today offers some of the races you can partake in. You can even make some side bets before the race if you’re feeling confident in the competition you’re racing against. But, of course, it’s not only the other competitors you’ll have to worry about when you take to the streets.

There’s also police enforcement that is looking to clear up the streets from illegal racing. So you’re not only attempting to hit the finish line first, but you’ll have to avoid the police in the process. As mentioned, the gameplay footage showcases some mechanics in which you can use the competition’s vehicles to your advantage. For instance, you can smash into the sides of an opponent to pull off a wreck. Players can also draft when driving behind an opponent. When the opportunity presents itself, you can make use of the draft and even nitrous to quickly pull ahead of another vehicle.

Another significant component of this game that might have some players interested is the overall visual style. Players can customize their vehicles and make their vehicles more of their style. It’s also a vibrant game installment with graffiti overlays popping up when you pull off incredible moves. With that said, we don’t have much of a wait on our hands before we can pick up Need for Speed Unbound.

As it stands right now, players will be able to pick up Need for Speed Unbound on December 2, 2022. When it does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, this is only a current-generation platform release, so it doesn’t look like we’ll see the game hit last-generation platforms.

