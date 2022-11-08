Need for Speed Unbound Takeover Trailer Showcases True Street Style Racing

Need for Speed is an iconic arcade-style racing game. This franchise has been around since 1994 and continues to thrive today. Over the years, we’ve seen multiple studios take on the franchise and deliver a new take, feature, or game style for players to enjoy. Now, the latest upcoming release is blending an assortment of styles in hopes that you’ll be spending your hard-earned money on a thrill-ride racing experience.

Today we have a brand new trailer drop for the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound game. It’s a gameplay trailer that focuses on taking over sections of the map. While only a minute in length, viewers should get a look at how the development team, Criterion Games, is mashing together street art and cel-shading. It’s still a fast-paced arcade-style racing experience, as you can check out the player speeding around the course. A significant game component is pulling off some intense combo moves.

According to the video trailer description, players can take over sections of the city by racking together various combos. This includes drifts to smashing through collectibles. While on the subject of the city, this game will take place in a fictional location known as Lakeshore City, which is based around Chicago. Fortunately, this is also a game being developed by a studio known for racing titles, so Need for Speed Unbound should be in good hands.

As mentioned, Criterion Games is working on this project which has previously brought out games like the Burnout franchise. Although, this is not their first attempt at a Need for Speed video game. The studio has turned out the 2010 release of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and 2012 Need for Speed: Most Wanted, with 2013’s Need For Speed Rivals being their last project with the franchise before spending time with other non-racing game franchises.

For fans of the franchise, there’s not a long wait you’ll be forced to endure before you can get your hands on the game. Currently, Need for Speed Unbound is set to launch on December 2, 2022. That’s just less than a month away at this point. But, unfortunately, there might be one aspect that will hold you back from picking up this game. The big caveat here is that this is not a cross-generational platform release. So those of you still playing on last-generation platforms won’t be able to enjoy this game quite yet. Currently, Need for Speed Unbound is only releasing for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source