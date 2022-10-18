New Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Shows Police Chases

Need for Speed Unbound hopes to steer the franchise back on the street.

The new Need for Speed Unbound will soon be released, and in recent weeks, the game has had a lot of details revealed (or leaked should we say) which gives us an idea of what we need to get to grips with. But with the December 2 release date edging closer and closer, this is where we start to see the real information: teasers and trailers jammed packed full of gameplay, and we have another one right here.

Time is money. No risk = No reward. #needforspeed pic.twitter.com/yXziXynsYz — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 18, 2022 The latest gameplay trailer for the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound

The latest video of the new Need for Speed Unbound gives us our first insight into a classic cop vs racers showdown, something that has become synonymous with the franchise. As you can see from the video above, it opens with police sirens before a Lotus zooms along the dark streets where a police roadblock fails to stop it as the car swerves past. Like all good trailers, the cinematic part quickly merges into actual gameplay so players can get a better insight into what to expect.

We brought you the news recently about the aesthetics of this game, and you can see them in full swing with this video, as those anime details light up the car and cause the cops to crash into one another. This is the thing, you don’t just need to outrun the cops like you had to in past games, but you can also be very aggressive as well, which just means more carnage. You’ll need to be wary though because as you can in the trailer, there are all kinds of cop cars trying to stop you, and some of them can’t simply be nudged out of the way.

Need for Speed Unbound is the game that EA hopes will steer the series back on the right track, and it’s also the installment that welcomes back Criterion Games after the studio last worked on Need for Speed Rivals with Ghost Games back in 2013. It will also be the first time the studio has been the main developer since 2012’s Need for Speed Most Wanted, the daddy of them all.

There are high hopes for this game, and because of that, Need for Speed Unbound has decided to head in a different direction and lean heavily into street culture and rap music. You can hear from the trailer what sort of soundtrack will be included in the game, and we already know that an anime version of A$AP Rocky will also be appearing in it – he’s an American rapper for the older people at the back that were wondering.

The new trailer also highlights the betting system that will be incorporated into the game; instead of just winning money every race, players will need to bet cash to enter, which is how it works in real life… so we’re told. You will also be able to bet against other racers too, which means this game could very well be loaded with rivalries.

It definitely has the potential to drag race this series back into pole position, so hopefully, there’s enough gas in the tank so we don’t have to call roadside recovery (yes, that’s the last of the car-related puns, we can’t… handle anymore). The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

