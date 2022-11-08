10 Best PlayStation 5 MMORPGs You Can Dive Into Today

MMORPGs used to never be on consoles. But thanks to certain advancements, they are there aplenty. Such as with these great examples on the PlayStation 5.

#10 Temtem

Would you like to play a Pokemon-style MMORPG? If you said yes, then you should get Temtem.

In the game, you’ll be a monster tamer, totally different from a monster trainer, and set off to find the creatures of a floating archipelago. There are dozens of these monsters to catch, collect, train, and battle against other players.

Not to mention, there is a plot focusing on you stopping Clan Belsoto from taking the islands and its creatures for themselves!

The MMORPG experience will help expand what you can do in this realm. So don’t be afraid to see all you can do to be the best tamer.

#9 Trove

Trove is a title that is willing to let you roam an infinite amount of worlds so you can go on adventures with friends and other online players.

The forces of Shadow are all around, and you must seek them out in dungeons to defeat them! You’ll uncover many items, weapons, and armor to improve your character stats and abilities!

But don’t just change your gear; pick the class you want to be! A knight, a sage, a pirate, and more are just waiting for you to try out.

Each realm is unique and destructible, so you can get the materials you need to do crafting. There’s a lot to do and explore, so get going!

#8 Tera

When Tera came to systems in 2017, it promised to push the boundaries of the MMORPG genre and showcase a fantastic universe to gamers. Of course, how successful it was in doing that is up to you and your experience with it. But if nothing else, they set the table nicely for the future adventure.

Their most unique gameplay element was their True Action Combat system. You can’t just press a button to launch an attack or spell here. You must aim it carefully to get the job done. You almost must dodge attacks on the regular, so you don’t get wiped out.

Pick your class, explore a vast world, endure tough combat challenges, and see what this world can offer you.

#7 Onigiri

Onigiri takes place in an alternate version of Japan, where a dark god wreaked havoc upon the land. It took over a hundred years to put the dark god away, and that was due to the sun goddess placing a seal upon them.

But now, time has passed, and the seals have weakened enough for danger to return to the nation. You play as a young woman from a nearby island who meets an Oni. They are now bound together and must save their homeland from the darkness!

Onigiri will let you play alongside other characters to a party of nine, or you can play with eight NPC characters. The combat system is easy to use, so you won’t feel overwhelmed when you play.

#6 Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online likes to call itself a “true MMORPG.” Why is that? Part of the reason is that when it came out in 2017, it was hailed by them as a title with state-of-art-graphics and a large world full of adventures. To their credit, the graphics hold up, and the game has a lot to do.

By their own account, there are “multitudes” of things to do across the game’s world. But key among that statement is the truth that you don’t have to have an action-packed adventure if you don’t want to.

If you want to live a simpler life as a farmer, a trader, a trainer of horses, or something else, you have that freedom! So dive in and see what you want to do.

#5 Neverwinter

The Dungeons & Dragons universe has led to many things being born, and Neverwinter is one example. The MMORPG will take you to the Forgotten Realms and have you explore the famous city and defend it from threats!

Furthermore, as you explore the realm, you’ll encounter all manner of characters and lore from the tabletop series. So if you’re a fan of those games and stories, you’ll feel right at home here.

If it’s the action you crave, you’ll have access to that too. But be warned, the combat is challenging. It’s not turn-based since this is an MMORPG. You’ll need to carefully executive every attack you do and dodge the ones from your foes if you are to survive.

#4 Star Trek Online

Space, the final frontier. These are the voyages of your starship. Had you going there for a second, didn’t we?

Star Trek Online is a Star Trek lover’s dream game. You’ll get to be a starship captain and roam around the various quadrants of the universe to see what’s out there and all you can do. The best part is you don’t have to join the Federation if you don’t want to.

You’ll have other races to choose from, and no matter what side you’re on, you’ll have a deep story with well over 100 chapters to participate in and enjoy.

Visit classic locations, meet legendary characters, and boldly go where no one has gone before.

#3 DC Universe Online

If you want to get into the superhero world on PS5, DC Universe Online is the place to go, hands down.

You’ll become a superhero or supervillain of your own design and powerset. Then, you’ll take your abilities into the world to see what you become!

Play alongside other players and the characters of the DC Universe to have grand adventures. The title has been updating and adding new content for over a decade, so if you’re getting into the game for the first time, you’ll have plenty to do.

Soar across Metropolis, go into the seedy underbelly of Gotham, or anywhere in between!

#2 Final Fantasy XIV Online

The first attempt to make a Final Fantasy MMO didn’t quite hit the mark, but Final Fantasy XIV Online dusted itself off and became “A Realm Reborn.” See what we did there?

You’ll create your character and partake in a widespread story across multiple expansion packs. The battle between the light and the dark is great in the land you are in, so you’ll need to be the hero everyone thinks you are to overcome the challenges ahead.

The main game’s story wrapped up recently, but that only touches a small part of this fantastical world. Do quests, get upgrades to your weapons and armor, and play with others in the game; it’s all up to you to decide what you do.

#1 The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is easily the best MMORPG experience on the PS5. Not the least is that the game will look amazing through the console’s next-gen graphics.

Plus, The Elder Scrolls Online is the most-comprehensive experience that franchise fans can have outside of Skyrim. Plus, that game is done in terms of DLC, while the MMORPG continues to grow and evolve.

You’ll create a character and roam the many lands of the world. Go to places from the past mainline games, or explore new areas to see all you can do. The quests are near limitless, and you can always start over with a new character if you want something fresh.