Splatoon 3 Reveals First New Weapons Of “Chill Season”

Splatoon 3 is getting ready for a significant addition once December hits. As they announced recently, the “Chill Season” is coming, which means you’ll be getting access to new weapons, gear, and possibly a new mode in “Big Run.” But whether that affects you will depend on how you like to play and whether you want to upgrade your arsenal. For those that do, there are two new weapons announcements that you’ll want to take note of. Both feature slight changes to the formula and could give players new strategies to use once they get them.

First up, there’s the golden Aerospray MG set. It’s a very shiny weapon, and that alone will attract some people to it. But if you need more of a reason to get it, you’ll get the sprinkler sub-weapon and the Booyah Bombs for your special weapon. This means that the weapon combination is perfect for those who prioritize getting turf inked versus taking out their enemies. It should be noted that this is the primary purpose of Turf War, but a lot of gamers seem to forget that once the battle starts. Plus, the main weapon is very fast in distributing ink, so if you want to make sure you cover ground quickly, this one might be for you.

If you prefer more aggressive play styles, then the Slosher Deco weapon set is for you. If you get this combination, you’ll have the Angle Shooter for your sub-weapon and the Zipcaster as your special. As the tweet notes, this will be perfect for those who want to get into a better position and “make it rain” with your ink.

Given that multiple levels within Splatoon 3 have high spots that gamers love to exploit, this combination is perfect for them. They can work their way up there and then do whatever they want while also making it hard for them to get down.

A third thread tweet revealed that the upcoming Chill Season catalog is available to view! Go into the Status tab of the menu and hit catalog, and you’ll see what you can access and work toward!

Some of the stages for Chill Season have also been unveiled both for the main modes like Turf War and Salmon Run, further adding to the variety of additions. The content will arrive soon, so get ready for new gear, new possibilities, and even more fun when the season debuts!

