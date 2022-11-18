Splatoon 3 Shows Off Returning Salmon Run Stage

Splatoon 3 is currently the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of the year. While that title will eventually slip away from it due to a major arrival that came today, it’s still wowing fans with its fun and content. First, this past weekend it had a Splatfest that had everyone talking before and after its time. Then, it was announced that a “Chill Season” of content would be emerging in December. One of the things that they revealed in that announcement was that Salmon Run would grow in multiple ways. Now, we know one of the ways that they meant.

Because on Twitter, which is currently still up, they revealed the return of a stage from the previous title, Marooner’s Bay. The tweet below describes the stage for those who have never played on it. It’s a spot with plenty of high spots, but the low areas can be pretty dangerous if you’re not in the proper position. Of course, that goes double if you’re at low tide—something to remember when the stage comes into the new game.

SRL Real Estate back with info on a Salmon Run stage coming during Chill Season—Marooner's Bay! It's an egg-collector's dream with sandbars and a ship in need of minor TLC. Views abound from all elevations, and the land comes with tideland rights! Just don't linger at low tide… pic.twitter.com/OeOusVBYFH — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 18, 2022

Salmon Run was expanded within Splatoon 3 by being available 24/7 versus only having set time periods with it. But also in the Chill Season trailer was the promise that the new mode for Salmon Run, called “Big Run,” is “imminent.” So more than likely, we’ll get our first taste of that mode in December once the Chill Season starts. Only time will tell.

In terms of what else we’ll get in the new free content, there will be plenty of new outfits for your Inkling or Octoling to wear. Much of which will be the type one would adorn for the winter season. We’re also getting new stages for the play gameplay modes, so be on the lookout for them. Finally, new emotes will be there for those who want more customization options too.

As fans know, Nintendo has been excellent about giving content for this franchise up to two years after its launch. With the catalog inclusion, we know that there will be free updates with gear for some time. Plus, the game will be paid DLC to expand the title further. There’s no indication of when that content may arrive, but next year may be a good estimation.

No matter what, by the end of the year, Splatoon 3 will be even bigger than it was at launch, and that will make fans even happier.

