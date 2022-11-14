Splatoon 3 Gets “Chill Season” Announcement

One of the most popular “complaints” about the Splatoon franchise is that when it comes down to it, one game isn’t entirely different from the other. The core is very much the same, and then new additions to the game make it seem “fresh” enough to warrant a new purchase. That’s not entirely inaccurate, but it’s not wholly accurate, either. The games change a bit from one to the other—new modes, stories, settings, stages, weapons, customization options, etc. Plus, whatever’s not in the main game can be added through DLC, as Splatoon 3 proved with its newest announcement.

In a newly released “Chill Season” trailer, Splatoon 3 has brought forth a wave of new announcements for fans to look forward to. The new season of content will launch on December 1st, featuring new gear and stages and teasing the new mode of “Big Run.”

First, as shown in the trailer, the Inklings and Octolings will be able to dress up in appropriate gear to celebrate the coming of winter. To our knowledge, this has never happened before, so it will be something fresh to look forward to and enjoy. Adding to the customization options are new victory emotes that you can enjoy. But that’s not all.

For those who want something new and fresh in their battles, there will be two new stages in the game, Brinewater Springs & Flounder Heights. As we all know, the stages in the series are one of the most essential things because each location is different, and you have to plan differently to win each one! So we’ll see how these two play when they arrive.

If you’re looking for new modes, “X Battles” have finally returned. These will play through the Anarchy Modes, and you must reach the S+0 Rank to get there. This time around, you’ll do “placement matches” to determine your “X Power.” If you’re in the Top 500, you’ll be recognized as one of the best. These are the most brutal matches, as you’ll be facing players dedicated to having the highest ranks, so be ready.

Finally, the trailer confirmed that “Big Run Is Imminent!” The mode is an extension of Salmon Run when the Salmonids invade the Splatlands, and you’ll have to take them down from within the city! No release date has been given for it, but since the “Chill Season” content arrives on the 1st, we’d expect something to be announced soon enough.

Source: YouTube