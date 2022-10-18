Splatoon 3: How To Unlock Every Weapon In The Game

Everything you need to know to unlock every weapon in Splatoon 3.

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Blasters

Brellas

Brushes

Chargers

Dualies

Rollers

Shooters

Sloshers

Splatanas

Splatlings

Stringers

Splatoon 3 is a phenomenal game that has well and truly solidified Splatoon as one of Nintendo’s headline IPs. This is thanks, in part, to a stellar gameplay loop that is welcoming to newcomers, but deep enough to entice a more competitive crowd and returning veterans. Nintendo are masters of doing this, but Splatoon 3 is especially good at nailing that intricate balance.

One of the best aspects of Splatoon is the sheer number of weapons on offer. You have everything from paint rollers, to Gatling guns, and even katanas (that fling paint of course). Unlocking them all can take a while, but we have compiled a list of every weapon in the game, and how you can unlock each and every one of them.

Do note that most weapons will require you to buy them from Sheldon. These will cost 1 Silver Ticket if you are the correct level, or 3 if you are under levelled. If you own Splatoon 3, you will get 3 Golden Tickets which can be exchanged for any weapon, regardless of level.

More Splatoon 3 content:

Shooters | Chargers | Dualies | Blasters

Blasters

Blasters are the Splatoon 3 equivalent of a short-ranged grenade launcher. You fire this, it launches a concentrated ball of ink, and once it hits an enemy it goes ‘boom’. They are powerful, explosive, and a blast to play.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Blaster Level 3 Rapid Blaster Level 7 Range Blaster Level 11 Luna Blaster Level 13 Clash Blaster Level 22 Rapid Blaster Pro Level 26

Brellas

Weapon Unlock Requirement Splat Brella Level 5 Tenta Brella Level 16 Undercover Brella Level 18

Brellas are shielded shotguns that are amazing at defending your team, but not so good at dealing with ranged threats or fast-moving targets. Still an excellent weapon, with each Brella providing something new and unique.

Brushes

Brushes are one of the fastest weapons in the game, allowing players to run circles around their enemies whilst unleashing a powerful wave of ink – albeit at a short range. Brushes are for players who want to be slippery and aggressive in equal measure.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Octobrush Level 4 Inkbrush Level 7

Chargers

Chargers are the snipers of the Splatoon 3 world. They typically have incredible range and kill power, but are clunky to use in close quarters and require good map knowledge to land the perfect camping spot.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Splat Charger Level 2 Classic Squiffer Level 8 Splatterscope Level 10 E-liter 4K Level 19 Bamboozler 14 MK1 Level 23 Goo Tuber Level 25 E-Liter 4K Scope Level 27

Dualies

Brushes may have the crown for fastest movers, but Dualies are the masters of evasion. Dualies can all dodge-roll, with some capable of doing a whopping four back-to-back, giving them unparalleled mobility in scrap. Combo this with great damage and fire rate, and you have yourself an amazing close-range weapon.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Splat Dualies Level 3 Dualie Squelchers Level 8 Dapple Dualies Level 14 Dark Tetra Dualies Level 17 Glooga Dualies Level 21

Rollers

Rollers are exactly what they like – big paint rollers designed to coat large areas of the map in ink very quickly. Not only that, but they have great damage when they fling their ink, and most of them have enough punch to instantly splat enemies if they so much as brush past them when running.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Splat Roller Level 2 Carbon Roller Level 6 Dynamo Roller Level 12 Flingza Roller Level 20

Shooters

Shooters Are the most basic weapons in Splatoon 3, but they are also some of the most reliable. In fact, some of the best weapons in the game are in this specific roster. You simply can’t go wrong grabbing a shooter and jumping into a battle.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Splattershot Jr. Level 1 Splattershot Level 2 Aerospray MG Level 5 N-ZAP ‘85 Level 6 Splattershot Pro Level 9 Sploosh-o-matic Level 9 .52 Gal Level 11 L-3 Nozzlenose Level 13 Jet Squelcher Level 15 Splash-o-matic Level 16 .96 Gal Level 17 Squeezer Level 19 H-3 Nozzlenose Level 24 Hero Shot Replica Complete Single Player Campaign

Sloshers

When you want to get a lot of ink down in one go, or simply drench an enemy, look no further than Sloshers. These are literally buckets of paint, and they are a joy to use. They can be a bit tricky to get the hang of, however.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Slosher Level 3 Tri-Slosher Level 10 Sloshing Machine Level 14 Bloblobber Level 19 Explosher Level 29

Splatanas

If you love executing deadly combos and running around with what could generously be considered a sword, then the Splatana is the weapon for you. These are one of the newer weapons in Splatoon, so there aren’t many to choose from, however, they are a lot of fun and provide vastly different gameplay experiences.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Splatana Wiper Level 5 Splatana Stamper Level 15

Splatlings

Sometimes you just want a really big gun. That’s where Splatlings come in. These things are Gatling guns for ink, and they can be devastating in the right hands. They are a smidge clunky and require some practice to use to their fullest, but nothing quite compares to their raw power.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Heavy Splatling Level 4 Mini Splatling Level 12 Hydra Splatling Level 30 Nautilus 47 Level 28 Ballpoint Splatling Level 30

Stringers

Another new weapon for Splatoon 3, Stringers are bows. They are also one of the hardest weapons to use correctly as their playstyle is rather unusual. More of a support weapon than anything else, Stringers require a lot of practice to really nail, but are a lot of fun once you’ve crossed that rather vast gap.

Weapon Unlock Requirement Tri-Stringer Level 4 REEF-LUX 450 Level 10

And that’s every weapon in Splatoon 3! Check out our in-depth weapon guides for more information on how to use each one of them. Happy splatting.