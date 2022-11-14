Horizon Call of the Mountain Will Have New Information This Week

There are a plethora of great PlayStation exclusives. However, we don’t have too many of them spin-off a VR title experience. One of those exceptions is the Horizon franchise. Guerrilla Games, along with the help of Firesprite, have unveiled that they are working on a VR Horizon title. But we’re still waiting on some of the fine details about the game. Fortunately, that’s about to change, as this week, we should be getting new information regarding Horizon Call of the Mountain. So if you’re looking forward to playing a more immersive Horizon title, you might want to keep an eye out.

A tweet went out from the official Guerrilla Games studio account. The tweet simply stated that sometime this week, we would receive news regarding Horizon Call of the Mountain. Unfortunately, that was the extent of the tweet, as we don’t know exactly what the new highlight will entail regarding the title. For example, we could get new gameplay footage or perhaps more insight into the game premise. Regardless, it will be a waiting game until the news is sent out.

Ready to step into the world of Horizon?

Keep your eyes on our channels this week for more news regarding Horizon Call of the Mountain, the upcoming VR adventure from Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames! pic.twitter.com/nQMNZUJ3J7 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 14, 2022

For those who might not have heard, Horizon Call of the Mountain follows a Shadow Carja prisoner named Ryas. It’s a redemption story we’re going to progress through as Ryas ventures out to uncover a new threat to Sundom. While we won’t be taking the role of the series protagonist, Aloy, it has been said that the character will appear within the game narrative. We might even come across other familiar characters along with a slew of newcomers into the Horizon’s universe.

Right now, if you want to play this game, you’ll need to pick up the PlayStation VR2. That’s the next-generation headset from Sony’s PlayStation. But it’s not out quite yet, as it’s not set to release until February 22, 2023. Unfortunately, it’s not going to make the holiday season this year, but we won’t have too long of a wait to endure after the new year. It’s also worth noting that we don’t have a release date just yet for Horizon Call of the Mountain.

However, perhaps this new information coming out will confirm the release date. There’s a chance we might see this title launch into the marketplace as a launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset, but that’s purely speculation on my part. Instead, keep an eye out on the social media profiles of Guerrilla Games this week.

