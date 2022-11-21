Live A Live Gets First Update Since Launch

If you look at the games that have come out in the last month alone, you’ll know that they have been ones that have gotten updates on either day one or will be getting a significant path sooner rather than later. Of course, these titles were made to be “perfect,” but rarely does that happen in modern game development. So hearing that a title hasn’t gotten its first update until recently, despite coming out months before, is almost unheard of. But for Live A Live, that’s precisely what happened. The title came out in July with good success. It had positive reviews and sold well for a 25-year-old remake.

True to the quality of the game, the update, which is version 1.01, fixes minor issues that the game had. For example, an ability of one of the “Mimic” monsters was harmed when transferring data from the demo into the main game. The biggest fix was a save data issue where players couldn’t keep the game’s true ending during the “Dominion of Hate” level. If they tried to get every single main character’s ending, they would exceed a specific data amount and thus couldn’t make the save.

Another minor fix was with the screen capture feature. There were specific parts of the game where you couldn’t take a snapshot for one reason or another. That limitation has been removed. Other smaller fixes were made too.

All in all, it was a basic patch, and the fact that it took until November to get fixed shows how well Live A Live was made. Most RPGs in the modern day can’t go a month without a patch to fix things, let alone four months.

If you have yet to try the game out, the title is a remake of the Super Famicom title that never got released in the West. It focuses on eight different characters scattered throughout history. Their lives are disrupted by an evil that spans across all of them, and only once you beat all eight can you head to the game’s true ending.

We won’t spoil much, but we will say that the game’s story and its use of multiple protagonists were way ahead of its time. You can see its influences on future RPG series, including ones like the Octopath Traveler franchise, which also has eight protagonists on individual journeys.

The game is available on Nintendo Switch if you want to purchase it.

Source: Nintendo Everything