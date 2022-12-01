God of War: Ragnarok — How To Get The Best Shield

If you want to get through God of War: Ragnarok, you're going to need to master the shield. Here's how to get the best one in the game.

Shields are surprisingly important items in God of War: Ragnarok. While defense was almost a non-issue in the earlier games in the franchise, the 2018 reboot and Ragnarok are pretty much unbeatable for players who don’t master the shield. Now, there are, of course, two different shield types to master in God of War: Ragnarok: parrying types, and blocking types. Depending on what kind of player you are, we’re going to recommend two shields for you below.

How to Get the Best Parrying Shield in God of War: Ragnarok

Parrying shields are best for players who enjoy the parry mechanic. If you’re unsure what that is, then this probably isn’t the shield for you. However, for those who enjoy finding the sweet spot before an attack and deflecting it strategically, the Shatter Star Shield is going to be your best choice. To get it, you’ll have to wait until the main story takes you to Vanaheim. Once there, you can find the Shatter Star Shield by burning away some thorns that cover a chest in the northeastern part of the area. You will find the chest to the north of a large red building on the map.

What makes the Shatter Star Shield the best parrying shield is its unique ability. Double-tapping L1 will fire a sound wave that can be used at any time during battle. If you like the parry play style, this shield gives you that and more with this fantastic technique.

How to Get the Best Blocking Shield in God of War: Ragnarok

Blocking shields are your standard type of shield in your adventure. They are meant to block anything up to yellow-tinged attacks and are best for players who don’t want to be bothered with the timing of parrying. The best blocking shield, the Onslaught Shield, is found in Helheim in the second half of the game when Kratos and Atreus are hunting down Garm in Helheim. After fighting Garm, you should notice a conspicuous chest at the wheel puzzle on your way out of the area where you’ll find the Onslaught Shield.

The Onslaught Shield is the best blocking shield due to its high luck and defense stats alone. However, it also offers the highly useful Shield Rush ability. This ability once charged up, will have Kratos charging forward with his shield, attacking enemies with it while fending off incoming attacks.