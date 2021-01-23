Hitman 3: The Best Weapons & Gear To Unlock First | Mastery Guide

The best weapons and gear in Hitman 3 aren’t just given to you. You’ll have to earn them by replaying missions and increasing your Mastery Level. The higher your level in each level, the more stuff you’ll get — you can get new starting locations, weapons, items, suits, and more. But we’re only focused on the essentials. These are the very best weapons you really need to unlock.

Many of these weapons, you’re likely to unlock on your first try. If you complete each mission with a Silent Assassin rank, you can easily earn 5 levels of mastery in a single run. If you’re aiming for Silent Assassin, Suit Only you’ll get even more mastery XP. But you can also play the levels in any order you want — so these are the items (and missions) you’ll want to grind first. Some of these items are totally invaluable for Silent Assassin runs on Master difficulty.

Best Weapons & Gear | Mastery Item Unlocks

Emetic Poison Vial: Level 5 Mastery Dubai – Poison that makes people sick — the target will leave the area after ingesting food / drink that has been poisoned and seek a place to barf. Usually a private restroom.

ICA Briefcase Mk. III: Level 7 Mastery Dubai – Briefcase that can conceal a single item. Allows you to walk around with an extra illegal item without raising suspicion.

Lockpick Mk. III: Level 2 Mastery Dartmoor – Used to unlock locked doors. Doesn’t work on keycard doors or electronic locks.

Sedative Poison Vial: Level 7 Mastery Dartmoor – Like Emetic Poison, Sedative Poison can be applied to food / drink and causes whoever to consume it to slip into unconsciousness.

ICA Remote Micro Taser: Level 2 Mastery Berlin – Tiny remote device that shocks anyone in an area when activated. It’s micro, so it will not be noticed by NPCs when placed.

Custom 5mm DTI: Level 7 Mastery Berlin – Special silenced pistol that can be concealed during frisks. Small ammo count and can’t be reloaded.

Lethal Poison Vial: Level 10 Mastery Berlin – Valuable poison that will kill anyone that ingests it immediately. Poison can be applied to food / drink, and death by poison counts as an accident kill.

Electronic Key Hacker Mk. III: Level 2 Mastery Chongqing – One-use device that allows you to hack into electronic locks. The only way to access certain areas without a disguise.

ICA Pen Syringe Emetic: Level 5 Mastery Chongqing – Special Emetic Poison delivery item that looks like a pen. Allows you to poison drinks without raising suspicion.

Kalmer 2 – Tranquilizer: Level 5 Mastery Mendoza – Powerful silenced dart gun that sedates anyone you shoot into unconsciousness. Very useful for clearing guards without killing them.

Krugermeier 2-2 Silver: Level 10 Mastery Mendoza – The quietest silenced gun in the game. Great for use as a distraction tool.

Sieger 300 Viper: Level 20 Mastery Mendoza – Silenced Sniper Rifle, and the best one in the game. Absolutely essential for Sniper Assassin runs.

