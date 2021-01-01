Hitman 3 First 5 Minutes Of Gameplay Revealed

Hitman is a beloved video game series, it wasn’t Long ago before we received a reboot to the entire series. now fans are getting ready for the third installment to release into the Market. Hitman 3 is slated to release early this year and now we can check out the first bit of gameplay footage. Thanks to Game Informer we have a close look into the first five minutes of Hitman 3. Don’t Get too excited because the footage doesn’t offer very much gameplay to dissect. instead, this is just a taste of how the game will play.

The next installment and conclusion to the Hitman trilogy and for fans that have been following this series, Hitman 3 will once again throw players back in the role of Agent 47. This is still very much a stealth game where Agent 47 will need to adapt to the scenery to keep attention at bay. From taking on different outfits to hiding in various rooms, this new thrilling installment is sure to have plenty of areas available for players to sneak about.

Hitman 3’s level designs are made in which players can craft up how they wish to execute their target. From setting up the target in a particular area for a stealth kill to creating enough distractions that you’re able to get away without being noticed. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Hitman 3 is going to have the multiplayer game modes included like its predecessor, Hitman 2.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait very long before they can get their hands on a copy of Hitman 3. Currently, Hitman 3, From IO Interactive is set to launch on January 21, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.









Source: YouTube