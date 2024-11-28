Fortnite: How to Vote for Island of the Year

Fortnite’s version of The Game Awards is back for 2024, known as the Island of The Year award. Although not an official part of Geoff Keighley’s show, you can still show love to your favorite Creative Islands.

The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite has returned with a new set of nominees for 2024. The map is bigger and better than ever, as you can vote for your favorite creator made island, battle it out in a new arena, and say hello to a digital Geoff Keighley, who is integrated on the island as a MetaHuman this year.

The new arena within The Game Awards Vote Island throws you into a round-based mode, where you and your friends must take down floating targets. As you progress, you’ll be awarded in-game currency based on your performance that can be spent at the Upgrade Area to level up your weapons.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Watch Remix: The Finale Live Event | Fortnite: All XP Gnome Locations | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Ice Spice Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: All Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Golden Scythe Pickaxe | Fortnite: What are Kicks and How to get Them | Fortnite: How to get TNTina’s Mythic Ka-Boom Bow | Fortnite: How to get Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle | Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg’s Mythic Drum Gun | Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Juice WRLD Skin | Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload | Fortnite: What is Sleep Mode? | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat |

Fortnite Island of the Year 2024 nominees

Ten creator made islands have been nominated for the Island of the Year award. Once you’ve decided on who you would like to vote for, simply head to the voting area to lock in your decision.



The full list of nominees are as follows:

[ARPG] Fort Knight Legend, by love-is-real (Island code: 1346-0343-9599)

(Island code: 1346-0343-9599) Avenged Sevenfold Presents: The Museum, by Avenged Sevenfold and Ryan Mckinnon (Island code: 5592-6865-3961)

(Island code: 5592-6865-3961) Havoc Hotel 2, by Teracreators (Island code: 7996-5597-0868)

(Island code: 7996-5597-0868) Lumberjack Heroes, by ItsJacky (Island code: 7154-1898-4800)

(Island code: 7154-1898-4800) Murder Mystery, by GoodGamers (Island code: 5253-8468-3364)

(Island code: 5253-8468-3364) PACK ATTACK: HORDEFIGHT, by KeexInteractive (Island code: 5368-6336-4952)

(Island code: 5368-6336-4952) Phantom Investigation [REIMAGINED], by Rynex (Island code: 9919-3137-0527)

(Island code: 9919-3137-0527) Prison Breakout, by Breakout Games (Island code: 6531-4403-0726)

(Island code: 6531-4403-0726) RAIDERS RIOT [ROGUELIKE], by SparkGames (Island code: 5030-1268-0472)

(Island code: 5030-1268-0472) The Pit of LEGENDS, by JOGO (Island code: 5629-1247-4118)

You can join the island now by searching for ‘The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite’ or by typing in the island code which is 0853-1358-8532. Voting will remain open until December 11, 2024, at 9pm ET, with the winner announced on December 12, 2024.