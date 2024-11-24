Fortnite: How to Watch Remix: The Finale Live Event

After an action-packed return to Chapter 2, the OG season is preparing to go out with a bang with Remix: The Finale. This will be a live concert involving all the artists that have joined the island as NPCs this season and will even launch never-heard before tracks.

As the current season closes, a new one begins. The Remix: The Finale event will mark the end of Chapter 2 Remix and pave the way for the transition to a fresh season. Not all OG aspects of Fortnite will be left behind, however, as the upcoming season will add a permanent Chapter 1 playlist.

Lights, camera, action!

Although the return to Chapter 2 was always supposed to be temporary, Remix: The Finale will ensure this moment in Fortnite history remains memorable.

The in-game concert will take place on the battle royale map on November 30, 2024, at 2pm ET. It will feature Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, who have all been a huge part of the throwback season. The concert will include a brand new single from Snoop Dogg named “Another Part Of Me (feat. Sting,)” as well as an exclusive world premiere of a new Juice WRLD track, “Empty Out Your Pockets.”

Fortnite live events are always extremely popular, leading to the servers becoming overloaded. It’s recommended that you log into Fortnite early on November 30 to beat the queue. The Remix: The Finale playlist which is where the concert will take place will be available in the Discover tab.

If you miss out on the live event, Epic Games are expected to run it back later in the day on November 30. At the time of writing, it’s unknown what time that will take place.

Following the grand finale, it’s unclear whether or not there will be a period of downtime, or if the new Fortnite season will kick off just moments after the curtains close on Chapter 2 Remix.

V