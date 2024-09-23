XDefiant: Bomb Mode Explained | Season 2

XDefiant is preparing to launch its second season. With the lack of new content since the beginning of Season 1, fans are finally getting a new faction, maps, and of course, game modes. One mode that players have been eagerly waiting for is just around the corner and in XDefiant, it’ll go by the name of Bomb.

Call of Duty fans will be all too familiar with what the Bomb playlist will entail. It essentially follows the same ruleset as Search and Destroy, requiring team work and strategy to find success. In an XDefiant twist, the abilities tied to each faction will remain useable while playing Bomb and will undoubtedly amount to some interesting rounds.

How to play the Bomb mode in XDefiant

Bomb is an upcoming arena-style mode where the team on the attacking side has control of a bomb which must be planted at one of two designated locations. To get an attack round win, ensure the bomb detonates or wipe out the opposing team.

As for the defending team, they must defuse the bomb or prevent the bomb from being planted by eliminating the enemy squad. In this single-life mode, teams switch sides every round and the first to achieve six round victories wins the match.

It’s worth noting that once your character’s Ultra meter is full, you can’t switch to another faction to use its Ultra ability. If you try to do so, the meter will simply be reset. At the beginning of the match make sure you choose your faction wisely.

When the Bomb mode hits XDefiant later in Season 2, it will be available in casual playlists. After the developers gather player feedback from its debut, it’s expected to roll out as a new Ranked mode.

Season 2 of XDefiant is scheduled to begin on September 25, 2024. With that being said, a date for when the Bomb mode will arrive in the rotation is yet to be confirmed.