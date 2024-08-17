Fortnite: How to get War Machine’s Arsenal Weapons

Doctor Doom and his crew are here to unleash absolute terror on the Fortnite island during Chapter 5 Season 4. To combat the antagonists that are trying to make themselves at home, you’re going to need a strong set of weapons and a star-studded team of your own. That’s where War Machine comes in, along with his Arsenal of weapons that are guaranteed to make a statement during a match.

Of course, you’ll want to try out the War Machine’s Arsenal as they’re one of the newest additions to battle royale modes. However, there are also quests associated with them, so knowing where to find these weapons and their function is essential to banking yourself some extra XP.

Where to find War Machine’s Arsenal weapons in Fortnite

There are three weapons belonging to the War Machine Arsenal category which are War Machine’s Arsenal, the War Machine’s Shoulder Auto Turret, and the War Machine’s Hover Jets. All three of them are tucked away in Doom and Avengers chests dotted around Castle Doom, The Raft, and Doomstadt points of interest.

The War Machine’s Hover Jets and Auto Turrets have the chance to spawn in regular chests and as floor loot across the Chapter 5 Season 4 map, too.

Every weapon part of the War Machine Arsenal has a different function. War Machine’s Arsenal is equipped as gloves and they can be used to fire bullets and rockets at enemy players and builds. As for the Shoulder Auto Turret, this is essentially a backpack with a turret attached to it which will automatically shoot your opponents. Finally, the Hover Jets act as a jetpack with a boost function, but keep an eye on its fuel reserves because once you run out, the Hover Jets will become unusable.

Stay tuned as more weapons will join the loot pool as the season continues to progress.