MW3 and Warzone: Echo Endo Event Challenges and Rewards

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 is in full swing and new content continues to roll out in the form of limited time events. These events give every fan the chance to pick up cosmetics and consumables, entirely free of charge. The latest advent in MW3 and Warzone goes by the name of Echo Endo and there are ten goodies up for grabs.

The ultimate reward that’s available at the very end of Echo Endo is the Cat-Girl Smile weapon camo. Once unlocked, the animated camo which is covered in an anime-style character can be used on any weapon.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Protean | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Slash | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cataclysm | Call of Duty: Warzone – Recon Flyover Public Event Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the STG Assault Rifle | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Static-HV Submachine Gun | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Challenge Types and Rewards | Season 5 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bounty Contest Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

All Echo Endo event rewards in MW3 and Warzone

In order to earn all the rewards tied to this event, you must earn a certain amount of XP. Here are all the XP milestones you need to hit and what rewards you’ll acquire along the way:

Peace Pose Weapon Sticker – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Double XP Token – 20,500 XP

20,500 XP Mic’s On Large Decal – 37,200 XP

37,200 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 55,000 XP

55,000 XP Little But Fierce Weapon Charm – 78,000 XP

78,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip – 105,000 XP

105,000 XP Secret Keeper Emblem – 140,000 XP

140,000 XP Bang Calling Card – 180,500 XP

180,500 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 230,500 XP

230,500 XP Cat-Girl Smile Weapon Camo – 290,000 XP

There are four featured Operator skins that are part of this event, Cyber Cat, Kabuto, Mikan Endo, and Miryou Echo. Equipping either one of these Operators before you go into battle will award you 2,500 bonus XP per match. However, all of the featured skins are locked behind paid bundles, priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points each.

It will be quite the grind to complete the questline, but as long as you’re racking up kills and playing the objective, you should be earning a solid amount of XP per match. Also, there’s plenty of time, as Sledgehammer Games are giving players until August 20, 2024 to obtain the items.