MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Protean

It’s Wednesday which means a new week in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 has begun. Fans of the RAAL MG have a new Conversion Kit to play with and here is how to acquire it.
The aftermarket part, known as the JAK Protean, is unlocked by completing any five of the Week 4 challenges that are listed, below.
How to unlock the JAK Protean in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 20 Operator kills while prone
- Get 25 Operator kills with a weapon set to single fire mode
- Get 2 Operator kills with 1 magazine 10 times with assault rifles
- Get 2 Operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with marksman or sniper rifles
- Get 30 Operator kills while moving with submachine guns
- Get 12 Operator one shot one kills with shotguns
- Get 8 Operator kills while mounted
Zombies
- Get 200 kills with a Marksman Rifle with Cryofreeze active
- Get 75 kills with a weapon set to single fire mode
- Get 3 Disciple kills
- Get 5 Mangler kills with a marksman rifle
- Get 300 kills while moving with submachine guns
- Get 200 one shot one kills with shotguns
- Get 200 critical kills with marksman rifles
How to unlock the JAK Protean in Warzone
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
- In Warzone, get 10 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon
- In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
A new reward will be available to add to your arsenal when the Week 5 challenges roll out on August 21, 2024.