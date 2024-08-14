MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Protean

Get more out of the RAAL MG.

It’s Wednesday which means a new week in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 has begun. Fans of the RAAL MG have a new Conversion Kit to play with and here is how to acquire it.

The aftermarket part, known as the JAK Protean, is unlocked by completing any five of the Week 4 challenges that are listed, below.

How to unlock the JAK Protean in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator kills while prone

Get 25 Operator kills with a weapon set to single fire mode

Get 2 Operator kills with 1 magazine 10 times with assault rifles

Get 2 Operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with marksman or sniper rifles

Get 30 Operator kills while moving with submachine guns

Get 12 Operator one shot one kills with shotguns

Get 8 Operator kills while mounted

Zombies

Get 200 kills with a Marksman Rifle with Cryofreeze active

Get 75 kills with a weapon set to single fire mode

Get 3 Disciple kills

Get 5 Mangler kills with a marksman rifle

Get 300 kills while moving with submachine guns

Get 200 one shot one kills with shotguns

Get 200 critical kills with marksman rifles

How to unlock the JAK Protean in Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, get 10 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

A new reward will be available to add to your arsenal when the Week 5 challenges roll out on August 21, 2024.