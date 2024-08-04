Pokemon VGC: How to get Worlds 2024 Celebratory Pikachu Card

It’s that time of year where Pokemon fans have a swarm of competitive events to look forward to. While you tune in, you can earn a range of rewards and if you are hoping to become the owner of an exclusive Pokemon Worlds 2024 Celebratory Pikachu Card, this guide will tell you how.

Not everyone will be able to say that they own this promo card and that’s why it’s highly sought after. As it is a commemorative card, it wields the World Championship 2024 logo beside an image of Pikachu. The Pokemon card has 70 HP and reads “flip a coin until you get tails. This attack does 30 more damage each for heads.”

How to get the Pokemon World Championship 2024 Celebratory Pikachu Card

There are a couple of ways in which you can obtain the card. This neat piece of Pokemon history will be available as a gift with a purchase made at select local and online retail locations where Pokemon TCG products are sold, including the Pokemon Center, from August 2, until supplies last.

Moreover, you can participate in the Pokemon World Championship fantasy team competition. Those who have a Pokemon Trainer Club account and are a resident of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and are 18 years old/the age of majority for your state, depending on which is older, or be a resident of Canada and be 19 years old at a minimum can take part.

Draft your squad via the fantasy team website and earn points based on how well your chosen players perform during the World Championship. There are a range of prizes up for grabs for the top 100 fantasy teams, including the Celebratory Pikachu Card.

Make sure you have your fantasy team locked in and ready before the Pokemon World Championship begins on August 16, 2024.