Pokemon Go: How to get 2024 World Championship T-Shirts

The top qualifying Pokemon Go players from across the globe will battle it out to be crowned the 2024 Pokemon Go World Champion in Honolulu. Of course, there’s a lot on the line for those who are competing, but spectators can earn a reward, too. By tuning into the Pokemon Go 2024 World Championship action, you can snag yourself a shirt to celebrate the event.

There are two Pokemon Go Championship T-shirts available, one comes in blue and the other is white. Both shirts depict Pikachu wearing a snorkel with “Honolulu 2024” written underneath. Trainers will be able to wear the shirt while playing Pokemon Go once they’ve been unlocked.

Represent the Pokemon Go 2024 World Championship in style

The blue version of the shirt is a venue exclusive reward. This means that Trainers who attend the World Championships are the only ones who will be able to get their hands on the reward. At the venue, you’ll be able to take part in a scavenger hunt to earn the shirt which can then be equipped to your avatar.

As for the white variant of the shirt, this is available to all players who tune into the Pokemon Go World Championship broadcast. The tournament will be streamed live over on the Pokemon Go Twitch channel at 9:00am HST each day from August 16 to 18, 2024. The code will be randomly displayed during the broadcast which you can then claim to get your new shirt, free of charge.

That’s not all when it comes to cosmetics, on the first day of the event, the 2024 Worlds Ukulele Pose, 2024 Worlds Bucket Hat, and 2024 Worlds Aloha Shirt will hit the in-game store. The cosmetics are vibrant and floral, representing the location of the tournament.

Whether you’re watching all the action at home or from the stunning Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, make sure your character is ready for the most prestigious competition in Pokemon Go!