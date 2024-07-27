Pokemon Go: Adventure Week Timed Research and Encounters

Fossil-themed Pokemon will take center stage with the launch of Adventure Week in Pokemon Go. The ten day event will feature an array of challenges to complete, useful bonuses, and, of course, a lot of encounters while you’re out and about exploring your surroundings.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week begins on Friday, August 2, at 10:00am and will come to a close on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:59pm. There are plenty of rewards on the line and if luck is on your side, you may even catch a Shiny or two.

Prepare for Adventure Week in Pokemon Go

Event bonuses

The following bonuses will be active throughout the duration of the event:

2 XP for spinning PokeStops.

5 XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

2 XP for hatching Pokemon.

Increased chance to encounter the following Shiny Pokemon: Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

Collection challenges are also on the way, with Stardust, encounters, and Mega Energy for Aerodactyl up for grabs.

Wild encounters

Here are all the Pokemon that’ll spawn more frequently while the event is live. All of them have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

Diglett

Omanyte

Kabuto

Dunsparce

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Bunnelby

Aerodactyl

Eggs

Hatching 7km eggs have the chance to grant the following:

Cranidos

Shieldon

Tirtouga

Archen

Tyrunt

Amaura

Field Research Tasks

Event-themed Field Research tasks will the available to complete, providing you with encounters with:

Dunsparce

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Tirtouga

Archen

Bunnelby

Tyrunt

Amaura

Some Field Research tasks will award Mega Energy for the Aerodactyl Pokemon.

Additionally, you can participate in paid Timed Research. For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research and completing it will see you earn:

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

Two Incubators

One Super Incubator

The tasks tied to the Timed Research must be completed and rewards must be claimed before Monday, August 12, at 11:59pm local time.