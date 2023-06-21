Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock and Fully Upgrade The Wallet

Among the many new additions to the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0 is the Wallet system. The much-requested mechanic was introduced in the Season 4 update of the extraction mode, finally allowing players to take money collected in the exclusion zones and use it between matches. This Wallet system has quickly become one of the central mechanics of the game and is one that players won’t just want to unlock but also upgrade to make sure they are able to carry as much Cash as possible. This guide will explain to players how to unlock and fully upgrade The Wallet in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock And Upgrade The Wallet In DMZ

The challenge to unlock the Wallet along with the challenges for its 5 upgrades can be found by pressing the “Mission Objectives” option in the pre-game lobby and selecting the “Upgrades” tab. Here is where you will find all of the Upgrade Challenges available in the game, with the first section being where you will find upgrades for item Stashes, which includes the Wallet.

The Wallet unlock as well as all of its upgrades will require players to reach a certain Faction Reputation level with a specific challenge before the Upgrade Challenge is made available. Below is the full list of all of the upgrades for the Wallet, which includes telling players the Faction Reputation they must reach and the challenge to unlock the upgrade.

NOTE: Many of these missions require players to complete a previous unlock in order to see the upgrade objective. Therefore, this is an incomplete guide. As we learn more missions, we will upgrade this guide to add the new information.

Wallet Unlock: Unlock the Wallet to store extracted cash – Reach Reputation Level 2 with the Black Mous Faction. Extract a total of $100,000

Wallet Expansion 1: Increase wallet capacity by $150,000 – Reach Reputation Level 3 with the White Lotus. Extract 10 bottles of liquor Extract 6 wine bottles Extract 2 aged or vintage wine bottles

Wallet Expansion 2: Increase wallet capacity by $150,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 4 with the White Lotus. Extract 2 Encrypted Hard Drives Extract 8 Hard Drive Extract 4 Thumb Drives Extract 4 Laptops

Wallet Expansion 3: Increase wallet capacity by $100,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 6 with the White Lotus Extract 2 GPUs

Wallet Expansion 4: Increase wallet capacity by $100,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 8 with the White Lotus Challenge TBA

Wallet Expansion 5: Increase wallet capacity by $100,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 10 with the White Lotus Challenge TBA



Crown Wallet Upgrade Missions

In addition to the regular Wallet upgrades found in the F.O.B., there is also an exclusive set of challenges related to the Crown Faction that will allow players to get an even bigger Wallet capacity. Just like the Crown Faction Missions, the Crown Upgrades are only available to players who have purchased Modern Warfare 2. Below is the full list and breakdown of the Crown Missions to upgrade the Wallet.

Wallet Expansion 1: Increase wallet capacity by $100,000 – Reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown. Extract 5 Batteries Extract 2 Drills Extract 3 bottles of Gun Oil

Wallet Expansion 2: Increase wallet capacity by $50,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown. Extract 8 Electric Tape Extract 3 Car Batteries Extract 6 Jumper Cables

Wallet Expansion 3: Increase wallet capacity by $50,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown. Extract 5 AQ Laptop Extract 10 Screwdriver Extract $500,000 in Cash Extract 4 Encrypted Hard Drive

Wallet Expansion 4: Increase wallet capacity by $50,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown. Challenge TBA

Wallet Expansion 5: Increase wallet capacity by $50,000 – Complete the previous Wallet Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 10 with Crown. Challenge TBA



