Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Fully Upgrade Contraband Stash

Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode will see players collecting a lot of weapons from its many exclusion zones. These weapons are then stored in a Contraband Stash, a weapon locker for weapons that will be lost upon death. This locker can only hold a set number of weapons, but with the new Forward Operating Base system introduced in Season 4, there is a way to expand this Contraband Stash in order to store more weapons. This is done by completing a series of challenges, each one providing more space for players to keep their ever-growing arsenal of weapons. This guide will explain to players how to fully upgrade the Contraband Stash in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock And Upgrade The Contraband Stash In DMZ

The 5 Upgrade Missions for all of the Contraband Stash upgrades can be found by pressing the “Mission Objectives” option in the pre-game lobby and selecting the “Upgrades” tab. Here is where you will find all of the Upgrade Challenges available in the game, with the second tab is the Weapon Locker, which is where you can find the challenges related to the Contraband Stash.

Like all of the other upgrades in the F.O.B., the Contraband Stash Upgrade Missions can only be unlocked when players reach a certain Faction Reputation level with a specific challenge before the Upgrade Challenge is made available. Below is the full list of all of the upgrades for the Contraband Stash, which includes telling players the Faction Reputation they must reach and the challenge to unlock the upgrade.

NOTE: Many of these missions require players to complete a previous unlock in order to see the upgrade objective. Therefore, this is an incomplete guide. As we learn more missions, we will upgrade this guide to add the new information.

Contraband Stash Expansion 1: Expand the Contraband Stash by 5 slots each – Reach Reputation Level 5 with Black Mous. Extract 4 Thumb Drives Extract 5 Hard Drives

Contraband Stash Expansion 2: Expand the Contraband Stash by 5 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 7 with Black Mous. Extract 4 Dog Tags Extract 4 pieces of Black Mous intel from Rohan Oil

Contraband Stash Expansion 3: Expand the Contraband Stash by 4 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 9 with Black Mous. Extract 6 Ashika Island Masks Extract 1 Original Ashika Island Mask

Contraband Stash Expansion 4: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 12 with Black Mous. Extract 15 Armor Plates Extract 5 Armor Plate Boxes Extract 3 Three-Plate Armor Plate Carriers

Contraband Stash Expansion 5: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 15 with Black Mous. Challenge TBA



Crown Contraband Stash Upgrade Missions

In addition to the regular Contraband Stash upgrades found in the F.O.B., there is also an exclusive set of challenges related to the Crown Faction that will allow players to get even more space in your Weapon Locker. Just like the Crown Faction Missions, the Crown Upgrades are only available to players who have purchased Modern Warfare 2. Below is the full list and breakdown of the Crown Missions to upgrade the Contraband Stash.

Contraband Stash Expansion 1: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown. Extract 9 Stims Extract 9 Bandages

Contraband Stash Expansion 2: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 7 with Crown. Extract 15 Lighters, Comic Books, Cigar Boxes, or Documents

Contraband Stash Expansion 3: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 9 with Crown. Extract 12 Jumper Cables Extract 9 Car Batteries

Contraband Stash Expansion 4: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 12 with Crown. Challenge TBA

Contraband Stash Expansion 5: Expand the Contraband Stash by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Contraband Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 15 with Crown. Challenge TBA



