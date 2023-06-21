Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Fully Upgrade Key Stash

The Forward Operating Base that was introduced at the start of Season 5 of Warzone 2.0 has introduced many new challenges and missions that provide new mechanics for the extraction mode as well as ways to improve the systems that have been present in the game since the start. One of these systems is the Key Stash, which is where players can store important Mission Items and Keys needed to open areas and certain cases. With the new F.O.B., players can complete challenges to expand the Key Stash and allow themselves to have even more Keys in storage. This guide will explain to players how to fully upgrade The Key and Mission Item Stash in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

How To Upgrade The Key Stash In DMZ

Players can find 5 challenges for the Key and Mission Item Stash Upgrades in the “Mission Objectives” menu which can be found in the pre-game lobby. In the Mission Objectives menu, go into the “Upgrades” tab. Here is where you will find all of the Upgrade Challenges available in the game, with the first section being where you will find upgrades for item Stashes.

The Key Stash Upgrades will require players to reach a certain Faction Reputation level with a specific challenge before the Upgrade Challenge is made available. Below is the full list of all of the upgrades for the Key Stash, which includes telling players the Faction Reputation they must reach and the challenge to unlock the upgrade.

NOTE: Many of these missions require players to complete a previous unlock in order to see the upgrade objective. Therefore, this is an incomplete guide. As we learn more missions, we will upgrade this guide to add the new information.

Stash Expansion 1: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 5 slots each – Reach Reputation Level 3 with Black Mous. Extract 10 Nuclear Fuel Rods Extract 2 Radiation Blocker Bottles

Stash Expansion 2: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 5 slots each – Complete the previous Key Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 5 with Black Mous. Extract 9 Cigar Boxes Extract 5 Comic Books Extract 3 bottles of Asprin

Stash Expansion 3: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 4 slots each – Complete the previous Key Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 6 with Black Mous. Extract 5 Large Medical Bags Extract 10 AFAKs Extract 15 IFAKs

Stash Expansion 4: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Key Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 8 with Black Mous. Challenge TBA

Stash Expansion 5: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Key Stash Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 10 with Black Mous. Challenge TBA



Crown Key Stash Upgrade Missions

In addition to the regular Key Stash upgrades found in the F.O.B., there is also an exclusive set of challenges related to the Crown Faction that will allow players to get even more slots. Just like the Crown Faction Missions, the Crown Upgrades are only available to players who have purchased Modern Warfare 2. Below is the full list and breakdown of the Crown Missions to upgrade the Key Stash.

Stash Expansion 1: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 3 slots each – Reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown. Extract 8 Bandages Extract 3 IFAKs Extract 1 bottle of Radiation Blockers

Stash Expansion 2: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 3 slots each – Complete the previous Key Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown. Extract 6 Vases for Ashika Island Extract 3 Japanese Liquor Bottle

Stash Expansion 3: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 2 slots each – Complete the previous Key Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown. Challenge TBA

Stash Expansion 4: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 1 slot each – Complete the previous Key Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown. Challenge TBA

Stash Expansion 5: Expand the Mission Item and Key Stashes by 1 slot each – Complete the previous Key Stash Crown Expansion Upgrade. Then, reach Reputation Level 10 with Crown. Challenge TBA



