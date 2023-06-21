Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock and Upgrade All Insured Weapon Slots

Insured Weapons in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0 is one of the most important parts of the extraction mode. With many of the guns found in the game only being able to be customized at Workbenches during a match and being lost upon a player’s death, the Insured Weapon gives everyone a chance to customize a weapon how they see fit free of charge. With the new F.O.B. system introduced in Season 4, these Insured Weapons can be made even better as players are given the chance to complete a series of challenges to get more Insured Weapon Slots as well as improve the time it takes to get these weapons back if they happen to be lost in the field. This guide will explain to players how to unlock and fully upgrade all Insured Weapon Slots in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How To Unlock And Upgrade All Insured Weapon Slots In DMZ

The challenge to unlock the Insured Weapon Slots along with each slot’s 3 individual upgrades can be found by pressing the “Mission Objectives” option in the pre-game lobby and selecting the “Upgrades” tab. Here is where you will find all of the Upgrade Challenges available in the game, with the second tab is the Weapon Locker, which is where you can find the challenges related to the Insured Weapons.

The Insured Weapon Slot unlocks as well as all of their upgrades will require players to reach a certain Faction Reputation level with a specific challenge before the Upgrade Challenge is made available. Below is the full list of all of the challenges to unlock and upgrade the 3 Insured Weapon Slotes, which includes telling players the Faction Reputation they must reach and the challenge to unlock the upgrade.

NOTE: Many of these missions require players to complete a previous unlock in order to see the upgrade objective. Therefore, this is an incomplete guide. As we learn more missions, we will upgrade this guide to add the new information.

Insured Weapon Slot #1 Cooldown Reduction 1: Reduce the cooldown of the 1st insured slot by 25% – Reach Reputation Level 3 with Phalanx. Extract 4 bottles of Gun Oil Extract 3 Classified Documents Extract $400,000 in Cash

Insured Weapon Slot #1 Cooldown Reduction 2: Reduce the cooldown of the 1st insured slot by 25% (50% total) – Reach Reputation Level 9 with Phalanx. Extract 12 tubes of Toothpaste Extract 15 bottles of Fresh Water Extract 7 Lightbolbs Extract 5 Enemy Operator Weapons



Unlock 2nd Insured Weapon Slot – Reach Reputation Level 4 with Black Mous. Extract 3 IFAKs found at hospitals Extract 1 AFAK or medical bag Extract 1 enemy operator’s weapon

Insured Weapon Slot #2 Cooldown Reduction 1: Reduce the cooldown of the 1st insured slot by 25% – Reach Reputation Level 5 with Phalanx. Extract 8 bags of Imported Tea Extract 8 jars of Soothing Hand Cream Extract 4 bottles of Aged or Vintage Wine

Insured Weapon Slot #2 Cooldown Reduction 2: Reduce the cooldown of the 1st insured slot by 25% (50% total) – Reach Reputation Level 12 with Phalanx. Extract 4 jugs of Chlorine (only found in Koschei Complex) Extract 4 jugs of Formaldehyde (only found in Koschei Complex) Extract 4 bottles of Cephalexin (only found in Koschei Complex) Extract 4 jugs of Hydrochloride (only found in Koschei Complex) Extract 4 jugs of Acetone Extract 4 bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide



Unlock 3rd Insured Weapon Slot – Reach Reputation Level 4 with Black Mous. Extract 5 GPUs Extract 10 Gold Bars Extract 8 Gold Skulls Extract 10 enemy operator’s weapons

Insured Weapon Slot #3 Cooldown Reduction 1: Reduce the cooldown of the 1st insured slot by 25% – Reach Reputation Level 7 with Phalanx. Challenge TBA

Insured Weapon Slot #3 Cooldown Reduction 2: Reduce the cooldown of the 1st insured slot by 25% (50% total) – Reach Reputation Level 15 with Phalanx. Challenge TBA



This is just one set of challenges found in the F.O.B. that expands the systems found in DMZ. Here is a full list of other Gameranx guides for Upgrade Challenges found in DMZ: Wallet Unlock and Upgrades, Key Stash Upgrade, Contraband Stash Upgrades, All Bounty Board Reward Unlocks.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.