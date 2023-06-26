Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Bounty Board Rewards

Season 3 of Warzone 2.0 introduced the Barter System to the game’s DMZ mode, which changed much of the extraction mode’s gameplay loop. Just like that introduction, Season 4 sees the addition of the Forward Operating Base which also completely overhauls the game. One of these changes is putting the recipes for the Barter System behind a series of challenges before they are able to be used by the player these challenges are found on the Bounty Board and knowing what these challenges are and what they unlock will be an important part of the game going forward. This guide will explain to players how to unlock all Bounty Board Rewards in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock All Bounty Board Rewards In DMZ

The challenge to unlock the Bounty Board Rewards along with the challenges for its 5 upgrades can be found by pressing the “Mission Objectives” option in the pre-game lobby and selecting the “Upgrades” tab. Here is where you will find all of the Upgrade Challenges available in the game, with the third section being where you will find the Bounty Board.

To unlock the individual missions for the Bounty Board, you will need to first reach Reputation Level 3 with the White Lotus Faction. Players will need to earn Faction Reputation with the faction, which will then unlock the entire Bounty Board tab in the F.O.B. All of the challenges in this tab require players to kill the many HVT bosses found across the many different exclusion zones. Some of these challenges have a dropdown menu that will show even more challenges that will include things like discounts for certain items and additional barter recipes. The items in a dropdown menu must be completed in order, meaning that Personal Exfil Discount #1 can only be unlocked after Personal Exfil is acquired and then the challenge for Discount #2 only becomes available when Discount #1 is unlocked and so on and so forth.

Below is the full list of all of the challenges of the Bounty Board in DMZ:

Personal Exfil: Kill the Helo Commander Personal Exfil Discount #1: Kill the Helo Commander 4 times Personal Exfil Discount #2: Kill the Helo Commander 5 times Personal Exfil Discount #3: Kill the Helo Commander 10 times

Revive Pistol Barter Recipe: Kill the Chemist

3-Plate Comms Vest Barter Recipe: Kill the Building 21 Wheelson

3-Plate Stealth Vest Barter Recipe: Kill the Sniper in Koschei Complex Workbench Discount #1: Kill the Sniper 4 times Workbench Discount #2: Kill the Sniper 5 times Workbench Discount #3: Kill the Sniper 10 times

Tempered Plate Carrier Barter Recipe: Kill the Armored Commander on Al Mazrah

3-Plate Medic Vest Barter Recipe: Kill the Pyro on Al Mazrah Armor Plate Discount #1: Kill the Pyro 4 times Armor Plate Discount #2: Kill the Pyro 5 times Armor Plate Discount #3: Kill the Pyro 10 times



Scavenger Backpack Barter Recipe: Kill the Scavenger Secure Backpack Barter Recipe: Kill the Scavenger 9 times

Skeleton Key Barter Recipe: Kill Velican in Building 21 MK23 Grenade Launcher Barter Recipe: Kill Velican 9 times

Killstreak Discount #1: Kill the Bomb Maker on Ashika Island Killstreak Discount #2: Kill the Bomb Maker 4 times Killstreak Discount #1: Kill the Bomb Maker 5 times



This is just one set of challenges found in the F.O.B. that expands the systems found in DMZ. Here is a full list of other Gameranx guides for Upgrade Challenges found in DMZ: Wallet Unlock and Upgrades, Key Stash Upgrade, Contraband Stash Upgrades.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.