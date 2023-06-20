Starfield Footage Upload Shows Downgrades

Big-budgeted video games can cost an immense amount of money. They also now fetch $69.99 for a brand-new release. So if you’re going in with that kind of money, you expect a good experience. However, you might not have noticed from the latest Starfield deep dive that the visuals were downgraded. Fortunately, one YouTube channel highlighted how the visuals changed since last year’s showcase.

We can thank the YouTube channel Cycu1 for uploading this footage. It’s a showcase of last year’s 2022 video showcase where we can see how the characters and overall environments. This is compared to this month’s showcase, where Bethesda gave a deep dive into the game again. As you can see, some notable downgrades were made from the last showcase. Character models have taken a hit, some of the environments have also been downgraded, and the lighting has been changed.

Of course, this is nothing new for video game industry veterans. We’ve seen this happen countless times in previous video game showcases. We get a brilliant-looking title experience, and the game starts to dwindle down to what retail versions will look like when it is initially revealed again towards its release. That doesn’t mean the game will be a mess when it launches. It just might not have that same amount of detail we saw initially when the game was revealed.

In fact, there are plenty of fans already calling out titles on what is real or what is potentially fake. For instance, we saw this happen recently with Fable. If you don’t recall, fans were pointing out that Fable from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase 2023 didn’t look real. That even prompted a developer to speak up on the matter. But now we’re left waiting to see just how well Starfield will look when it officially arrives in the marketplace.

You can view the video footage, which offers a few comparison environments and characters below. Meanwhile, Starfield doesn’t launch until September 6, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find it available on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. You will even see Starfield launch into the marketplace on Game Pass if you’re a subscriber to Microsoft’s premium subscription service. That should save you a bit of money from having to purchase this game separately. Although, that hasn’t stopped some fans from petitioning for a PlayStation 5 release.