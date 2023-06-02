Fortnite: How to Talk to Characters to Receive Free Items | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is coming to a close, so you’ll want to get your hands on as much XP as possible to make it to the end of your battle pass. Quests are a reliable way to earn XP and one challenge asks you to talk to characters in Fortnite to receive free items.
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about completing the challenge, as well as a list of every character location on the island.
Receive free rewards by talking to Fortnite characters
The challenge is actually simpler than it sounds, but the wording is throwing some players off. When you first interact with an NPC, they naturally drop an item at random without you having to spend a single gold bar. This is the free item the challenge is referring to. All you have to do is interact with five characters to complete the challenge.
Here is every character location in Chapter 4 Season 2:
- Spider-Gwen: On the factory roof at Slappy Shores
- CRZ-8: Inside Bamboo Circle
- Evie: On the southern side of Knotty Nets
- Garrison: At Watery Watch, towards the southwestern corner of the map
- Longshot: At the top of the tower at Royal Run, west of The Citadel
- Mizuki: Inside the eastern Watch Tower at The Citadel
- Imani: In the house between Shattered Slabs and Anvil Square
- Polar Patroller: Beside an outpost on the frozen lake, west of Brutal Bastion
- P33LY: Inside a tower, south of Anvil Square
- Remedy: Inside Secluded Spire, southwest of Slappy Shores
- Stray: Towards the top of a building at the northern side of Mega City
- Sunflower: At the northern section of Frenzy Fields
- Thunder: On the island to the south of Steamy Springs
- Triage Trooper: Near Crusty Crates, southeast of Lonely Labs
- Sludge: On the western side of Steamy Springs
- Munitions Expert: Towards the northern side of Breakwater Bay
- Insight: Outside Cold Cavern, west of Brutal Bastion
- Styx: Inside the house to the southeast of Anvil Square
- Dahlia: In the house that’s north of Brutal Bastion
- Serenade: Monolith Structures: Near The Citadel, Brutal Bastion and Kenjutsu Crossing
- Highwire: Close to the Capture Point in Kenjutsu Crossing
- Renzo The Destroyer: Roaming around the main building at Brutal Bastion
Once you’ve spoken to your fifth character, the challenge will be marked as complete and you’ll be awarded with 25,000 XP for your efforts.