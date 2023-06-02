Fortnite: How to Talk to Characters to Receive Free Items | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is coming to a close, so you’ll want to get your hands on as much XP as possible to make it to the end of your battle pass. Quests are a reliable way to earn XP and one challenge asks you to talk to characters in Fortnite to receive free items.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about completing the challenge, as well as a list of every character location on the island.

Receive free rewards by talking to Fortnite characters

The challenge is actually simpler than it sounds, but the wording is throwing some players off. When you first interact with an NPC, they naturally drop an item at random without you having to spend a single gold bar. This is the free item the challenge is referring to. All you have to do is interact with five characters to complete the challenge.

Here is every character location in Chapter 4 Season 2:

Spider-Gwen: On the factory roof at Slappy Shores

On the factory roof at Slappy Shores CRZ-8: Inside Bamboo Circle

Inside Bamboo Circle Evie: On the southern side of Knotty Nets

On the southern side of Knotty Nets Garrison: At Watery Watch, towards the southwestern corner of the map

At Watery Watch, towards the southwestern corner of the map Longshot: At the top of the tower at Royal Run, west of The Citadel

At the top of the tower at Royal Run, west of The Citadel Mizuki: Inside the eastern Watch Tower at The Citadel

Inside the eastern Watch Tower at The Citadel Imani: In the house between Shattered Slabs and Anvil Square

In the house between Shattered Slabs and Anvil Square Polar Patroller: Beside an outpost on the frozen lake, west of Brutal Bastion

Beside an outpost on the frozen lake, west of Brutal Bastion P33LY: Inside a tower, south of Anvil Square

Inside a tower, south of Anvil Square Remedy: Inside Secluded Spire, southwest of Slappy Shores

Inside Secluded Spire, southwest of Slappy Shores Stray: Towards the top of a building at the northern side of Mega City

Towards the top of a building at the northern side of Mega City Sunflower: At the northern section of Frenzy Fields

At the northern section of Frenzy Fields Thunder: On the island to the south of Steamy Springs

On the island to the south of Steamy Springs Triage Trooper: Near Crusty Crates, southeast of Lonely Labs

Near Crusty Crates, southeast of Lonely Labs Sludge: On the western side of Steamy Springs

On the western side of Steamy Springs Munitions Expert: Towards the northern side of Breakwater Bay

Towards the northern side of Breakwater Bay Insight: Outside Cold Cavern, west of Brutal Bastion

Outside Cold Cavern, west of Brutal Bastion Styx: Inside the house to the southeast of Anvil Square

Inside the house to the southeast of Anvil Square Dahlia: In the house that’s north of Brutal Bastion

In the house that’s north of Brutal Bastion Serenade: Monolith Structures: Near The Citadel, Brutal Bastion and Kenjutsu Crossing

Monolith Structures: Near The Citadel, Brutal Bastion and Kenjutsu Crossing Highwire: Close to the Capture Point in Kenjutsu Crossing

Close to the Capture Point in Kenjutsu Crossing Renzo The Destroyer: Roaming around the main building at Brutal Bastion

Once you’ve spoken to your fifth character, the challenge will be marked as complete and you’ll be awarded with 25,000 XP for your efforts.