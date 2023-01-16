Chained Echoes: How To Beat Assassin Girl | Optional Boss Guide

Image Source: [1]

The Assassin Girl is one of several optional bosses you’ll have to beat to fight the God King in Chained Echoes. She guards the Light Tablet, one of the six tablets required to unlock the God King’s arena and battle the hardest boss in the game. The Assassin Girl is a unique challenge — she isn’t the hardest fight, but she is one of the most annoying. She has the ability to instakill your party members, and she’s incredibly fast. To counter her, you’ll need a specific party setup and skills. She doesn’t have that much HP compared to other super boss fights. Her abilities are so annoying, you may need to prepare yourself to win. Here’s a few tips to make this optional boss a lot easier.

More Chained Echoes guides:

All Best Weapon Locations | All Class Emblem Locations | Leonar’s Challenges Solutions | All Clan Recruit Locations | All Unique Monster Locations | How To Farm SP | How To Farm Gold | How To Farm Crystals | Best Passive Skill | Best Sky Armor Build | Best Sky Armor Location | How To Get Golden Voucher | ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma’ Side-quest Guide | How To Fight The Secret God King Boss

Assassin Girl | Optional Boss Tips

The Assassin Girl optional boss is located in the northeast of Perpetua Fields — in an area that can only be accessed with the key item Baibai X. This item can be purchased from the Goblin Merchant in the Goblin Village. The Goblin Village is only accessible after starting ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma’ in Act 2. Find a goblin named Bark tied to a tree between two streams / bridges in north Rohlan Fields. Follow this quest to access the Goblin Village and use the merchant.

The Assassin Girl is a difficult optional boss that can be fought much earlier than intended. You only need to fight the Assassin Girl before the Secret Super Boss fight. She is guarding the Light Tablet, one of the elemental tablets required to fight the God King.

Assassin Girl | Boss Guide The Assassin Girl has the ability to instakill party members. She is extremely fast and can kill multiple party members before your full turn. Silver Lining : To survive instant KOs, use characters like Bal’Thraz and Amalia . They can use Silver Lining to survive any instakill attack. Paralyzing Shot : Use Robb to paralyze the Assassin Girl. This is just incredibly effective against this boss. One of the most effective strategies in the game. Raise All & Reraise : If you have access to Reraise, use it to protect yourself against KO. You’ll auto-raise after going down. Use Amalia’s Raise All to keep everyone in your team up. AGI Up : Unlock the Bandit Class Emblem and get the AGI Up Passive. This powerful passive ability boosts agility and can potentially help your characters take extra turns. The Assassin Girl is fast, so you need to be fast too.



AGI Up can be unlocked for every character permanently. You can also boost Agility with buffs and other stat-increasing items. Socket armor with Agility Gems, use Heroic Ode (Victor), Double Step (Mikah) or especially Quickstep (Sienna) to boost your speed. Anything that gives you more Agility is incredibly powerful in Chained Echoes.