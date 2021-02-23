Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – All Lost Kitten Locations | Daisy Cat Quest Guide

After defeating Giga Bowser and completing the game, some new challenges will appear in the playable world of Bowser’s Fury. At each of the three Giga Bells, you’ll find a crying cat that’s lost her kittens. Each location is trickier than the last, and finding all the lost kittens at each spot will earn you a Shine — for a total of three shines. This is one of the harder challenges waiting for Mario in the post-game, so we’ve got all the locations you need.

One of the most annoying aspects of this challenge is Giga Bowser. When he appears, all cats will go feral and attack! That includes any cats your’ trying to save, making it impossible to bring them back safely. You’ll have to patiently wait for Bowser to go away before you can complete your mini-quest. Personally, I recommend just going as fast as possible — which you can do with these screenshots and locations.

More Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury 100% Guides:

Scamper Shores | Fort Flaptrap | Pounce Bounce Isle | Slipskate Slope | Clawswipe Coliseum | Trickity Tower | Crisp Climb Castle | Risky Whiskers Island | Pipe Path Tower | Mount Magmeow | Roiling Roller Isle | Fur Step Island | All Lost Kitten Locations | All Hidden Toad Locations | Secret Last Boss

All Lost Kitten Locations | Daisy Cat Quest Guide

There are crying cat mothers near each of the giga bells. To complete their mini-quest, you’ll need to find all four of their kittens and return them — you’ll have to carry them by hand, so you cant wall-jump or use power-ups while returning them.

For every lost kitten quest you complete, you’ll earn a Shine.

Daisy Cat | Lakeside Giga Bell Kitten #1 : Right behind the giga bell, playing with a baseball on the same island.











Daisy Cat | Ruins Giga Bell Kitten #1 : On the sandy beach on the same island with the mother cat. Just turn around from her location and drop down to find this kitten. Kitten #2 : The next kitten is on top of the Clawswipe Coliseum entrance gate. You’ll have to climb up to grab her! Kitten #3 : The last kitten is at the entrance gate to Crisp Climb Tower. Getting back is the tricky part — you’ll need to use the moving ice platform. The platform takes you down to Trickity Tower, where you can get back to the mother cat.











