Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Trickity Tower 100% Guide

Entering Trickity Tower, it doesn’t look like much at all. It’s just a tiny island with a lighthouse. But, there’s way more to Trickity Tower than meets the eye — it’s actually a huge invisible tower of winding platforms and traps. It’s a mysterious level, so you’ll need to learn a few tricks to make this one way easier.

First of all, power-ups like the Fire Flower help a lot here. Throw a fireball and you can create a visible path. Stomping the ground will also reveal a larger area of the invisible walkways — and finally, you can just wait for Giga Bowser to show up. All the extra platforms that appear make large sections of the invisible tower appear, making navigation much easier. Even if Giga Bowser is pelting you with fireballs.

Trickity Tower 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Coin #1: After entering the level, you’ll find a big round platform across the bridge with your first Cat Shine Shard. You can’t get it yet — but the coin is behind it. Go forward and you’ll find this coin under the invisible bridge.

Cat Coin #2: Above the first enemy throwing spike rolls down the invisible ramp.

Cat Coin #3: Past the second spiker roller course, you’ll need to stomp on crates to progress. You can use Cat Mario to climb the wall above the crates, or wait for Giga Bowser to appear and bounce up — either way, the cat coin is up high above that big stack of crates.

Cat Coin #4: When you reach the invisible tower, follow the path to the right and then hop to the Cat Coin on a nearby invisible platform. Get it before reaching the ramp with two spiky rollers.

Cat Coin #5: The last cat coin is at the top of the invisible tower. Before going down, drop to the platform below on the path to the tower drop.

Cat Shine #1: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn this shine.

Cat Shine #2: Reach the top of the invisible tower and drop down to get this shine shard. Stomp the invisible path to make a larger section of it appear.

Cat Shine #3: The Bowser Blocks are easy to spot this time. They’re to the right of the lighthouse. Wait for Giga Bowser to blast them, then use the invisible walkway to reach it.

Cat Shine #4: After completing the level, return later and a blue P-Switch will appear. This is another blue coin quest — you need to get the blue coins that appear before the timer runs out. This is mostly straightforward — you can run at normal speed without sprinting and complete this one. Just remember there’s a jump for the final four blue coins!

Cat Shine #5: Return later (again) and a big ground pound switch will appear at the entrance. Hit it and climb up — if you finish the obstacle course in 20 seconds or less, you’ll get this shard. To make things easier, hit the “?” blocks near the entrance to get a Fire Flower. Throwing fireflowers will quickly show you the invisible path.